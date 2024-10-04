Soccer Betting
Premier League Gameweek 7: Odds, Best Bets, Predictions & Free Tips

Written by 
Christopher Owen 
Adam Zdroik 
Published on October 4, 2024

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen throw money down on Gameweek 7 in the Premier League. Manchester City could cap off a nice few games with a win against Fulham, while Aston Villa will try to make it a long international break for Erik ten Hag. How will Newcastle follow up their draw against Man City with a trip to Everton? The boys provide six bets on six different matches.

They start with the three best teams in the table, as Manchester City and Arsenal are in great spots at home, while Liverpool travel to Crystal Palace. The question is always how to bet big favorites in the Premier League and they take a shot with a few options.

On Sunday, Brighton host Tottenham in an intriguing standalone match with the home side looking to rebound after giving up four goals at Chelsea. Meanwhile, Tottenham are in great form coming off another Europa League win and they'll hope to add three more points going into the break.

Earlier Sunday, Aston Villa host Manchester United in a match between two teams going in opposite directions. Adam and Chris give their best bets on each.

For more bets, check out Corners & Wagers and Adam's weekly article.

Adam provided three extra bets for the week, looking at corners specifically in a few different matches. 

Premier League Cheat Sheets - Predicted Lineups, Odds, Stats

RotoWire Soccer Betting Pages - Odds Comparisons, Futures

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Christopher Owen
Christopher Owen
Chris covers fantasy soccer for RotoWire. In his free time he enjoys watching Jurgen Klopp celebrate goals on the touchline and beyond.
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a multiple-time finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He runs RotoWire's Bracketology and partakes in various NFL content. He previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
