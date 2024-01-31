Premier League Match of the Week: Newcastle United vs. Aston Villa

This article is part of our Match of the Week series.

Premier League Match of the Week

Aston Villa vs. Newcastle United

Aston Villa and Newcastle United took the field Tuesday for their second matchup of the campaign with the away side snapping a dreadful run of form, taking all three points. This confirms the league double for Newcastle, who won the opening weekend game 5-1. Newcastle jumped up to seventh place in the Premier League table following the win after starting the day in 10th. As for Villa, they took a hit to their Champions League chances despite not moving in the table, remaining in fourth prior to Wednesday's matches.

Starting XIs

The teams began the match using the same formations they used in their most recent Premier League contests, Newcastle using a 4-3-3 and Aston Villa sticking with the 4-4-2.

Newcastle came in unchanged from their Cup win at Fulham, which featured Jacob Murphy on the right wing over Miguel Almiron, who has been battling an illness. Howe had most of his first-choice defenders but was without Jamaal Lascelles due to a calf injury. Lewis Miley also continues as a starter after the recent news that Joelinton will be out until May following thigh surgery.

Villa kept the same squad as the Cup draw at Chelsea over the weekend. Matty Cash kept his role at right-back, which meant Ezri Konsa at center-back and Diego Carlos on the bench. Youri Tielemans lined up as a left midfielder, once again replacing Leon Bailey, who is fighting through a back problem. Alex Moreno continued at left-back as the club waits for the return of Lucas Digne from a hamstring injury. They also await Pau Torres' (ankle) addition back into the team with Clement Lenglet still in the XI.

Match Notes

The game started with little action within the first 10 minutes, as both teams settled into the match.

Newcastle were the first to find their stride, looking for a variety of long balls, with the defense making breakout passes over the top, which led to 12 passes into the final third between all starting defenders. The attack was then run through the wingers if their through balls didn't lead to a chance on net, with Anthony Gordon, Murphy and Almiron leading much of the push forward, combining for two chances created and 19 passes into the final third.

This was the same tactic used against City and it should come as no surprise Howe considered it again, as it gave City numerous problems in one of Newcastle's best performances of the season despite the loss. It also seemed to work in the same manner against Villa, as Emery had his team pressing heavy in the attack with only two center-backs sitting on the half circle while the wing-backs pushed forward to attack, leaving the sides of the pitch susceptible to multiple Magpie counterattacks that proved fruitful.

Newcastle's goals in the first half were not the results of their numerous runs through on goal, though. Instead, the goals came from set pieces, specifically corner kicks. The first came when Fabian Schar finished a shot served into the box by Kieran Trippier off of a corner. Schar followed that up minutes later, tapping in a rebounded shot from another set piece. Newcastle had fewer corners in the end but were still the clear victors in that category, as the height within their team seemed to be too much for Villa, with the Magpies having 43 more aerial duels won this season.

Villa had much more difficulty getting into the attacking third during the first half, playing on the back foot for much of the first 45. Emery came out supporting a much slower-moving tactical set-up than Howe, building up from the back before finding outlet passes to attacking options and wing-backs out wide, trying to work into the box horizontally rather than vertically. The midfielders playing on the flanks would then cut in towards the middle of the field, moving into more of a 4-2-2-2 when the full-backs would join the attack.

Ultimately, this tactical view would become Villa's biggest downfall throughout the contest, as they struggled to get past midfield for much of the match. The Magpies proved strong within the midfield when transitioning to defense, shifting to a 4-5-1 with the wingers moving back between the midfielders. This would form a wall in the middle of the pitch, leaving almost no holes for a pass unless it was through the air. They also pressed man to man on any loss of the ball, giving Villa little to zero chance of a counterattack once earning the ball in their half.

It also hurt Villa in the defense, as they were caught out on the break numerous times, with both of their outside defenders usually caught up in the congested middle of the field during the transition, leaving only two defenders to stop the break. At that point, Lenglet and Konsa would be left sprinting back to stop a through ball, leaving heaps of space open in multiple parts of the attacking third.

The first half ended with dominance from Newcastle despite finding themselves with only 47-percent possession. The Magpies outshot Villa, taking nine shots resulting in 1.47 xG. As for Villa, they ended up with a poor three shots and .23 xG. Newcastle were also better in the playmaking department, notching 26 duels won and three big chances compared to Villa's 17 and one, respectively.

The second half began the same, with Newcastle on the front foot and both teams not switching much up tactically. The Magpies would add another goal within 10 minutes, as Almiron found Murphy on the left post before Murphy redirected the ball into Moreno's path for an own goal.

From here, everything in the match would change, as Bailey entered the pitch in the 62nd minute for Moussa Diaby, bringing new life into the attack. Villa became much more active in Newcastle's half of the pitch, firing in eight shots compared to the one before Bailey came on, though this also may be the result of the Magpies dropping back more after getting their third. Villa also brought Nicolo Zaniolo and Jacob Ramsey onto the pitch for Tielemans and Boubacar Kamara just minutes later, adding more attacking presence.

Once the substitutes entered, the team started to attack with a heavier presence, playing over the top and finding runs compared to passing the ball around the back and down the flanks, looking for a pass into the box. They changed the tactical approach when attacking, putting five men on Newcastle's last defender and going full last-resort mode as they tried to get something from this game. At this point, they started to attempt more through balls to break the defensive line instead of direct passing, which worked out in Villa's favor.

After the changes, Villa controlled the game for the next 25 minutes, getting one back after Ollie Watkins found the back of the net in the 71st minute off of a Bailey assist. The two almost then combined for another minutes later, but instead, it was subsequently called back by VAR for offside.

The contest would quiet down late, as Newcastle introduced Valentino Livramento for Miley to help reinforce the defense. Once he came on, the team stayed relatively the same in attack but changed drastically when defending. They would then fall into more of a five-back when moving to a defensive position, moving Dan Burn to a central position while Livramento shifted to left-back, mainly man-marking Bailey. This would put to rest any more chances Villa had, ending the match at 3-1 in favor of the Magpies.

In the end, Villa's passive style of play killed them. They held 61-percent of possession and led in passes into the final third, but a lot of those came down three goals and even then, Newcastle had five big chances compared to three for Villa. Newcastle had better chances on target, taking 14 shots compared to Villa's 12 while also leading in xG with 2.54 in contrast to 1.44 from Villa, with all three of the Magpies goals being major chances.

Man of the Match

The award for this game will go to an individual who would not generally be in line for this kind of honor, with Schar taking the cake for Gameweek 22. The defender recorded a rare brace but also saved a goal on the other end of the pitch, clearing the ball off the line after a Watkins shot got past Martin Dubravka. Schar was also close to getting a third and the first Premier League hat trick by a defender, coming just inches away from poking the ball into the net in the second half. His actions didn't go unnoticed in the defense either, as he registered one interception, three blocks and seven clearances.

Upcoming Matches

Looking into the future, the two clubs will be happy with their upcoming schedules, as both will only play one team within the top 10 of the table over their next five contests.

Newcastle couldn't have asked for an easier road to kickstart a winning streak over the next month. They start their next five matches by facing three bottom 13 teams, beginning with Luton Town, Nottingham Forest and finishing off at home against Bournemouth. A trip to Arsenal is as difficult as they come, but they they're back at home facing Wolves afterward. They realistically will hope to come out of these games with more than 10 points, possibly only dropping points to Arsenal, as the Magpies look better on paper than the other four.

As for Villa, they have a similar road, facing multiple teams in the bottom half of the table as they try to catch momentum again after a loss and a draw. They face Sheffield United in their next match, which needs to be a win against the 20th-placed team, though they dropped two points at home against them earlier this season. They will then face more of a challenge in Manchester United, followed by three bottom 10 teams in Fulham, Nottingham Forest and Luton Town. Villa also hope to come away with more than 10 points over these next five games, as any less would be a disappointment for a team that's been sitting near the Champions League zone.

Looking Ahead

Newcastle will only have one goal in future matches: keep up this level of play. They are coming off two of their best performances of the season, almost beating Manchester City in a cruel 3-2 defeat to go with Tuesday's result, appearing to have finally figured it out after 20 games despite a multitude of injuries. Following the return of injured players, their defense has also seemingly got back on track, though if Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak have to miss upcoming games, the attack could be lacking.

As for the injury situation, Newcastle is still looking to work on that. They added another name against Villa after Isak went down with an apparent groin injury once again, now not having No. 9 healthy within the first team. The rest of the list includes Jamaal Lascelles (calf), Joe Willock (Achilles), Harvey Barnes (foot), Matt Targett (hamstring) and Elliot Anderson (back) with Barnes and Willock possibly being closest. Gordon will likely fill in as a forward, holding that spot until either Isak or Wilson is healthy. With the newest updates in Joelinton being out until May, expect Miley to continue starting in the midfield.

Villa's situation will be almost the exact opposite, as their priority will be to return to the form they were playing in just two weeks ago, seemingly unable to score over their past two contests despite being tied in the league for second in goals with 44. Luckily for the club, they have a brilliant mind in Unai Emery leading the team, who will hope to break this cold streak with a new style of tactics heading into their next match.

Their injury situation is also much easier on the eyes than Newcastle's, only having two key players on the injury list. Lucas Digne (hamstring) and Pau Torres (ankle) are both on the mend and both will compete for minutes, especially with UECL play returning next month. Moreno and Digne could eventually start every other match at left-back, while Torres figures to return to the XI. Villa have been able to stay healthy most of the season and will hope to keep it that way moving forward.

Gameweek 23 Preview

Looking ahead to Gameweek 23, I'll look into the highly anticipated matchup between Arsenal and Liverpool. With the two teams currently sitting at first and second in the Premier League standings, they will strive to take a step towards a title chance by earning all three points against their opposition. Fresh off the FA Cup result, tensions will surely be high.