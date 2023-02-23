Premier League Picks: Best Bets, Odds, and Predictions for Gameweek 25

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

The EFL Cup Final highlights the weekend, but there are still important Premier League matches across the pitch. Arsenal and Manchester City continue to fight for the top of the table, while Leeds United and Southampton are hoping to escape the bottom three. Similar to our betting podcast, Kits & Wagers, I went heavy on corner bets this week.

Looking for more Premier League bets? Check out Kits & Wagers where Adam and Chris not only discuss three Premier League matches but also give a team parlay for the EFL Cup Final.

Record: 52-38-1. Up $1,615 on $100 bets.

EPL Best Bets for Arsenal at Leicester City

Both teams to score no draw between Leicester City and Arsenal +135

Premier League BTTS bets can be found at the DraftKings Sportsbook. If you need to sign up, click through our DraftKings promo code page for a deposit bonus.

This is one of those matches in which it'd be surprising if there weren't at least three goals scored. Leicester City are always in play to allow multiple goals, while they've shown enough in the attack to trust in an over bet. Granted, I took over 3.5 goals in their trip to Manchester United last week and they couldn't hit the back of the net despite numerous chances.

Back home, Leicester are in a better spot to score and Arsenal have had some defensive questions of late, allowing nine goals in their last five league matches. Both of these teams had 4-2 results against Aston Villa in recent contests and this feels like one of those games.

Instead of risking a few extra bucks on over 3.5 goals at +165, I'm going with both teams to score no draw at +135. I believe in Leicester just enough at home to score once or twice.

EPL Best Bets for Nottingham Forest at West Ham United

West Ham -1 corners in the first half against Nottingham Forest -115

Premier League corner bets are available at BetMGM. If you haven't signed up, you can use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS for a risk-free bet.

West Ham have been kind of a worse version of Tottenham this season. They don't possess the ball and are playing off the counter a ton, which doesn't work when you can't score. Unsurprisingly, Nottingham Forest are even worse at possessing the ball.

When these teams met the first month of the season, Forest scored a goal at the end of the first half and actually had 51-percent possession through 45 minutes en route to three corners (two for West Ham).

Maybe those numbers don't mean anything, but this is an almost must-win match for West Ham at home against a promoted side. They figure to attack and have maybe the most possession they've had this season. In general, possession means corners and that's what led me to West Ham -1 corner in the first half at -115. I like over 4.5 corners in the first half at -115, but it's always tricky betting the over on corners for Forest matches.

EPL Best Bets for Aston Villa at Everton

Everton -.5 corners in the first half against Aston Villa -105

If you follow Kits & Wagers, you know some of my favorite bets this season have been in the corners market. In an eight-match weekend, there's not a ton to write about, so I'm left with two corners bets in this article.

Everton have had more corners than each of their three opponents faced under Sean Dyche. The craziest part is that they've allowed just two total corners in the first half of those three matches, holding both Arsenal and Liverpool without a corner in the first 45. That's all Dyche's system, as they keep things out of their own box and on the other end, love to cross the ball, which forces opposing defenders to clear it past the goal line.

Aston Villa are a tricky team to bet for corners, and in general, as their style is often dictated by the opponent. I think Everton could have the midfield edge in this matchup and combined with the way they play, they should repeat what they've done in recent contests. That leads me to betting Everton -.5 corners in the first half at -105.

If you are located in Ohio , sportsbooks have launched. Check out the RotoWire promo page that includes all of the promos for any available sportsbook.

EPL Betting Picks Matchday 25

Both teams to score no draw between Leicester City and Arsenal +135

West Ham -1 corners in the first half against Nottingham Forest -115

Everton -.5 corners in the first half against Aston Villa -105

Adam's Betting History (for this article)

2021: 88-92-8. Up $222 on $100 bets.

2020: 78-91-1. Up $228 on $100 bets.