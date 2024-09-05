Premier League Power Rankings: 2024/25 Title Odds, Relegation Picks After Three Matches

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

After three gameweeks, it's a little easier to get a read on new managers and how each Premier League team will do for the 2024/25 season. I severely underrated Brighton and overrated Everton in my preseason article, or at least I think I did. I tried a couple crazy things and instead of working, both of them blew up in my face after the first month.

While things are far from set the rest of the season, it seems like there will again only be three teams fighting for the Premier League title. Liverpool may not be as high flying as the Jurgen Klopp days, but Arne Slot already seems to have his team playing together and in a little more control. Sometimes that control is all you need to beat certain teams, namely Manchester United.

1. Manchester City (Previous: 1) +110 to Win Title

There won't be many things to happen over the course of the season to make me remove City as the No. 1 team. They're deeper than last season and it seems like a healthy preseason for Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne is already paying dividends. Helping further, I don't think they need to stretch guys like De Bruyne too far in Champions League with Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan and Phil Foden all yet to see significant minutes to open the campaign. There's a non-zero chance Pep Guardiola only uses De Bruyne in league play before knockout stages begin. That's crazy to think given Guardiola's track record, but at 33 years old, it's probably the right decision for De Bruyne.

2. Arsenal (Previous: 2) +190 to Win Title

The Gunners lost two home points after a ridiculous Declan Rice red card ruined their match against Brighton. While it hasn't been the smoothest of opening weeks, they still look the part defensively and if they're again the best defensive team in the league, that automatically puts them into the top three. Raheem Sterling and Mikel Merino are fun depth options and they'll need to get Gabriel Jesus rolling at some point.

RED CARD FOR DECLAN RICE. 🟥 The Arsenal midfielder received his second yellow card after this exchange with Brighton's Joel Veltman. Rice will now miss the North London Derby. pic.twitter.com/SMe3DWYTY4 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 31, 2024

3. Liverpool (Previous: 3) +110 to Finish Top 2

Liverpool have continued their pre-season success with nine points from three matches having yet to allow a goal. Ryan Gravenberch has had no problems in Arne Slot's system and that's kind of made the transition seamless from the Jurgen Klopp area, which is crazy to say. They added Federico Chiesa as a depth option, while neither Cody Gakpo nor Darwin Nunez has started yet. Rotations will be worth monitoring once Champions League starts, but it's been a perfect opening to the season for Slot.

4. Aston Villa (Previous: 8) +330 To Finish Top 4

I have no idea who will finish fourth in the Premier League, but I trust Unai Emery the most. Ollie Watkins has started the season slow, but Jhon Duran has picked up the slack from the bench, scoring much-needed goals. I'm still not positive Villa can finish fourth in back-to-back campaigns, but Morgan Rogers could be massive in making that happen. With guys like Tyrone Mings, Boubacar Kamara, and Emiliano Buendia returning and others like Ian Maatsen and Ross Barkley yet to make an impact, Villa are in a good spot once Champions League hits.

Come for the goal, stay for the away end celebration 😍 pic.twitter.com/TO2PqMw17H — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) August 31, 2024

5. Chelsea (Previous: 4) +180 To Finish Top 4

Similar to everyone else, I'm not sure what to make of Chelsea They have so many attacking options, yet they could be starting Renato Veiga at right-back after the international break if Malo Gusto is ruled out. That's in addition to already being one of the nerviest back lines in the league, showing no consistency minute to minute. Cole Palmer has continued his awesome 2023/24 form and the weapons alongside him are enough for them to contend against anyone.

6. Newcastle (Previous: 6) -165 To Finish Top 6

I haven't been overly impressed with Newcastle, but they got a nice three points against Tottenham last match and Sandro Tonali is back from suspension. They still have another couple months to go with a depleted back line, but once Fabian Schar is back from suspension, they should be fine and no UEFA matches is a massive help. While I'm not confident in this team, I think they're a little safer to finish top six than anyone below.

7. Tottenham (Previous: 5) -165 To Finish Top 6

Spurs could breakthrough this season if Dominic Solanke gets going, but through three matches, nothing has changed from last campaign. They'll dominate matches for a stretch of time and yet come away with nothing. Plus, with Europa League, their minimal depth on the back line seems like an issue. If they can score as much as the numbers suggest, maybe things will be different, but I think UEFA play could weigh this team down as the season gets going.

8. Manchester United (Previous: 7) +120 To Finish Top 6

Manchester United have added four new starters from last season, but I'm not sure that makes them more consistent. Erik ten Hag has been glued to Marcus Rashford in the early season despite him taking no shots through 245 minutes. In contrast, he was at 2.45 shots per 90 last season and 3.36 the prior campaign. Maybe the eventual return of Rasmus Hojlund will help the attack, but I'm still iffy on if they'll consistently score. Maybe they'll take the Everton route and hope for clean sheets behind a better defensive core.

ZERO shots so far for Marcus Rashford this season 🤯 A look at how the Man United forward has performed in the first three games 🧐 pic.twitter.com/D3Wxru6gIc — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 3, 2024

9. Brighton (Previous: 14) +200 To Finish Top 6

I wasn't planning on Brighton spending more money than almost every team in Europe. They fell apart last season when players were injured. Now, most of those players are healthy and they added a completely new core. I'd argue they've been somewhat lucky in early matches, but Yankuba Minteh has been a revelation after Newcastle were forced to sell him. With Kaoru Mitoma healthy on the opposite side, most back lines can't defend both of them.

10. West Ham (Previous: 9) -140 To Finish Top Half

I think West Ham will eventually figure things out, at least more than what they've shown through three matches. It still seems like there's something missing under Julen Lopetegui, though that could just be the early season and a couple difficult games. Their season might come down to the relevance of Niclas Fullkrug, who hasn't been able to show his goalscoring through 63 bench minutes. As formerly a counter-attacking team, Fullkrug's style doesn't completely match that, so the Lopetegui transition could still take a little more before it starts clicking.

Niclas Fullkrug on West Ham: "It's a new chapter in my life, but I feel very comfortable. There have been big changes at my club, it will take a few more matches for us. We are a team with a lot of quality and want to surprise. My goal is Champions League." 👀⚒️ #WHUFC #COYI pic.twitter.com/OXQ5ZcVWng — West Ham News & Views (@WestHamViews_) September 4, 2024

11. Brentford (Previous: 11) +275 To Finish Top Half

Rico Henry should be back soon and that offsets another lost season for Aaron Hickey. My overall thoughts haven't changed on the Bees, who should be fighting near the middle of the table all season. Improved Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa make up for the loss of Ivan Toney, while they have numerous other attacking options who will rotate throughout the season. At a minimum, they'll be a little more consistent than everyone below them and that's all that's needed.

12. Crystal Palace (Previous: 10) +200 To Finish Top Half

I had questions about Palace entering the season and those are still there. They couldn't possibly replicate last season's form and the lack of creativity outside of Eberechi Eze remains a problem, something Eddie Nketiah probably won't completely solve. They added a couple defenders to offset Joachim Andersen's departure and I think some lower-scoring matches could be ahead unless Jean-Philippe Mateta catches fire.

13. Bournemouth (Previous: 13) +170 To Finish Top Half

The Cherries can't completely replace Solanke, but with Evanilson and Enes Unal, they have a starting point in addition to their endless wingers. Similar to last season, they'll likely have their spurts of success and weeks of struggles. In the end, Solanke's absence may not matter too much if most of their players can stay healthy. I'm just not sure they have enough to creep into the top half.

14. Nottingham Forest (Previous: 18) +500 To Finish Top Half

Forest completely handled Southampton at St. Mary's, which is about as big as it gets for a team that battled relegation last season. They didn't get another forward which they tried hard for in the transfer window, but I'm not sure that would've mattered much. Chris Wood has been scoring at a ridiculous pace and they've added enough depth around the the pitch with guys like James Ward-Prowse and Alex Moreno shoring up key areas. I still have doubts about Nuno Espirito Santo, but this team has more talent than those fighting relegation.

Chris Wood now has 16 non-penalty goals in the Premier League since August 2023. That's better than Mohamed Salah, Cole Palmer and plenty of other high-profile stars. And the only players with more than the #NFFC striker have played at least 800 more minutes. 📝 @nottmtails — The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) September 1, 2024

15. Fulham (Previous: 16) +700 To Be Relegated

Fulham have really lacked in the midfield to open the season, which means a lot will be on Sander Berge's shoulders. Even with Joao Palhinha last season, they still lost the midfield frequently and I'm not sure they've done enough to fix that problem. Getting Andersen is nice, but he won't prevent teams from ramping up opportunities, especially away from home. Even at No. 15 on this list, I still don't think they'll be bothered by relegation.

16. Everton (Previous: 12) +150 To Be Relegated

It's been a tough opening to the season for Everton, but without Jarrad Branthwaite and a healthy right-back, a slow start was kind of expected. I still don't think they'll be threatened by relegation come January unless more injuries come about, but with Seamus Coleman and James Garner back, there at least trusted options in the side who will be fully healthy out of the break. The hope is that Branthwaite is closing on a return, as well.

17. Leicester City (Previous: 19) -175 To Be Relegated

I think Steve Cooper knows how to keep teams on the edge and I think they'll be on the good side of the relegation edge this season. He already made the change to three more defensive midfielders last match and adding Odsonne Edouard finally gives them some depth with Jamie Vardy up front. Already turning to Caleb Okoli at center-back in the third match of the season is interesting, but Cooper is clearly not afraid to make changes where needed.

18. Wolverhampton (Previous: 15) +260 To Be Relegated

Wolves fell apart after Pedro Neto's injury last season and after the departure of Max Kilman, it's clear they're not at the same level a year ago and their late transfers aren't exactly groundbreaking. In order to stay above the drop, Matheus Cunha needs to stay healthy the entire season and if he can't, his absence leaves a massive hole in what they do offensively. Combined with what has been a sketchy back line, I can't envision this team not battling relegation all season.

19. Southampton (Previous: 17) -190 To Be Relegated

Southampton have started similarly to Burnley last season, as in they were the favorite to remain in the Premier League of the promoted teams and they just don't look the level. Adam Armstrong is still not the answer in the top division and the same may eventually be said of their midfield core. I like Russell Martin, but I can't get there with this roster.

20. Ipswich Town (Previous: 20) -115 To Be Relegated

"I'm surprised Ipswich aren't the biggest favorite to be relegated and most of that is likely due to manager Kieran McKenna, who was sought by many bigger clubs."

I wrote that before the season and my feelings are still the same on the Tractor Boys. They added a lot of high-level Championship players, but I'm not completely sold on that strategy. Unless Kalvin Phillips returns to elite levels or players like Samuel Szmodics and Chiedozie Ogbene reach new heights, I'm not sure what the upside of this team is.