Premier League Preview: Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur Predictions, Odds, Notes

This article is part of our Game Previews series.

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur meet Wednesday at Emirates Stadium for the 211th all-time North London derby.

Arsenal sit second in the Premier League on 40 points, six points behind league leaders Liverpool who hold a game in hand. Tottenham are languishing further down the table in 12th place on 24 points. In terms of points, Spurs are closer to the relegation zone than they are to qualifying for European competition.

HEAD TO HEAD

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have met on 210 occasions, dating back to 1896 when Arsenal, then known as Woolwich Arsenal, defeated Tottenham 2-1 in a United League fixture. In their two league fixtures during the 2023/2024 campaign, Arsenal won at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and the teams played to a stalemate at the Emirates Stadium.

This season, a second half goal from Gabriel secured Arsenal a 1-0 away victory on Matchday 4.

Arsenal lead the all-time series, having won 88 times and drawn on 55 occasions.

ODDS

Moneyline

DraftKings: ARS -250 Draw +425, TOT +550 (PROMO CODE)

FanDuel: ARS -250 Draw +410, TOT +600 (PROMO CODE)

BetMGM: ARS -250 Draw +425, TOT +575 (BONUS CODE)

Bet365: ARS -250 Draw +425, TOT +600 (BONUS CODE)

RECENT FORM

Arsenal (LLDWW) have dropped two successive fixtures across all competitions, including a 2-0 loss at home to Newcastle in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semifinal and a loss to 10-man Manchester United in the FA Cup Third Round which saw the Gunners fall 5-3 on penalties after a scoreless 30 minutes of extra time.

Tottenham (WWLDL) have been buoyed by two successive victories after a four-match winless streak across all competitions. Spurs dispatched non-league side Tamworth FC in the FA Cup Third Round following a 1-0 victory versus Liverpool in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semifinal.

FORMATIONS

Manager Mikel Arteta has continued to roll out a base 4-2-3-1 or 4-4-2 in each fixture this season, depending upon his preference to play with a striking partnership or with a No. 10 behind his striker. Over their last five fixtures, Arteta has opted for a 4-2-3-1 shape with either Kai Havertz or Gabriel Jesus spearheading the attack, flanked most often by Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.

Ange Postecoglou continues to drill his Tottenham squad on the intricacies of his downhill, no-brakes brand of football. Expect to see Spurs set up in their familiar 4-3-3 formation while pushing the defensive line high up the pitch while in possession and striving for swift ball-recovery through an intensive press, once dispossessed.

LINEUP NOTES & INJURY NEWS

Arsenal

The Gunners enter the fixture with question marks across their backline while Arteta also seeks solutions in the absences of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus.

Over their last five fixtures, Gabriel and William Saliba have assumed responsibility in central defense, most often playing between full-backs Myles Lewis-Skelly and Jurrien Timber, the latter who was removed from Arsenal's extra time loss to Manchester United prematurely.

With Timber and Riccardo Calafiori (strain) each set for fitness tests ahead of the fixture, it's possible Lewis-Skelly and/or Thomas Partey are again asked to start at full-back.

Martin Odegaard will likely be the man called upon to operate the Arsenal engine room with Declan Rice probable to assume his familiar role as a holding midfielder. Arteta has, at times, paired this duo with Partey to provide defensive solidity, though Mikel Merino has been the preferred option more often as of late.

With Jesus set for an extended period on the sidelines, Kai Havertz is a sure bet to fill the striker role for Arsenal. Arteta's most selected pairing in the wide attacking positions has been Martinelli and Trossard, who have combined for eight goals and four assists in Premier League play this season.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham continue to weather an injury storm that has saddled Postecoglou with absences across the pitch.

Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario remains months away after undergoing surgery to repair a fractured ankle. Central defenders Micky van de Ven (hamstring) and Cristian Romero (quad) each remain sidelined. Midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur sustained a concussion and will remain unavailable until he clears protocol. Attacker Richarlison has missed 14 successive fixtures across all competitions but recently resumed training and is expected to be available Wednesday.

In Vicario's absence, veteran Fraser Forster (illness) has also recently missed time, leaving a surprising opportunity for new signing Antonin Kinsky, who has kept consecutive clean sheets in a Carabao Cup victory over Liverpool and an FA Cup victory over Tamworth FC.

In selecting from his remaining stable of defensive players, Postecoglou has paired Radu Dragusin and Archie Gray in central defense since they are the only remaining healthy center-backs. With Destiny Udogie and Ben Davies each still weeks away after suffering hamstring injuries, Pedro Porro and Djed Spence are the likely selections at full-back, though Sergio Reguilon started there in the FA Cup.

Postecoglou believes goals win games. As such, expect him to select his most potent attacking unit for the high-profile fixture. Dominic Solanke will lead the line and e's most likely to be supported in attack by Brennan Johnson and Son Heung-Min on the wings with Dejan Kulusevski likely to play in the No. 10 role.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Kai Havertz: Havertz played the full 120 minutes of Arsenal's FA Cup defeat to Manchester United, but with options short at the No. 9 position, I expect him to take center stage for the North London derby. Over his most recent five appearances (four starts) across all competitions, the dynamic attacker has created seven chances and scored three goals.

Dominic Solanke: Considering the mentality of the manager and the injuries in defense and between the sticks, I doubt a positive result for Spurs involves keeping a clean sheet. With goals to be the objective, Solanke's ability to clinically finish will be a focal point of the match. Over Spurs' last five league fixtures, the striker has attempted 12 shots (three on goal), scoring twice and providing one assist.

BETTING PICKS & PREDICTION

Man of the Match: Martin Odegaard

Odegaard has just one goal contribution in 14 appearances (12 starts) across all competitions since his return from a 10-match absence due to an ankle injury. However, over his most recent five appearances (four starts), he's threatened opponent defensive ranks more readily, attempting 22 crosses (nine accurate) and 13 corners en route to creating 15 chances. Even having played the full 120 minutes versus Manchester United in Arsenal's FA Cup loss, expect the captain to rise to the occasion of the North London derby and be the catalyst for the Arsenal attack in Saka's absence.

Result: Arsenal 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur

UPCOMING EPL FIXTURES

Arsenal: Jan. 18 vs. Aston Villa

Tottenham Hotspur: Jan. 19 at Everton