Premier League Preview: Aston Villa vs. Fulham Predictions, Odds, Lineups

Aston Villa and Fulham collide Saturday at Villa Park for their 78th all-time encounter.

Entering Gameweek 35, Aston Villa sit seventh on 57 points, just three points outside of the top six that would qualify them for either Europa League or Champions League play. Fulham are seventh in the table on 51 points. They're all but assured a finish in the top half of the table but statistically unlikely to crack the top six.

HEAD TO HEAD

Aston Villa and Fulham have met on 77 occasions, dating back to 1905 when Villa downed Fulham 5-0 in an FA Cup Quarterfinal matchup at Villa Park.

During the reverse fixture in December, the Villans rode goals from Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins to a to a 3-1 victory at Craven Cottage.

Over the last four Premier League campaigns, Villa have tyrannized the Cottagers, winning six of their seven matchups by an aggregate score of 15-7.

Aston Villa narrowly lead the all-time series, winning 29 times and drawing on 22 occasions.

ODDS

Moneyline Odds

DraftKings: AVL -130 Draw +280, FUL +340

FanDuel: AVL -135 Draw +280, FUL +360

BetMGM: AVL -135 Draw +290, FUL +350

Bet365: AVL -138 Draw +280, FUL +350

Aston Villa vs Fulham Match Preview

RECENT FORM

Aston Villa (LLWWW) touted wins over European rivals Nottingham Forest and Newcastle earlier in the month, but they stumbled with successive losses to Manchester City in league play and Crystal Palace in the FA Cup semifinals to end April, leaving their hopes of consecutive seasons with Champions League football in a perilous condition.

Fulham (WLLWL) played five league matches in April and each were decided by a single goal. The Cottagers defeated bottom-of-the-table Southampton and Premier League champions Liverpool while falling to Arsenal, Bournemouth and Chelsea.

FORMATIONS

Aston Villa are likely to line up in their familiar and well-drilled 4-2-3-1 under Unai Emery. The experienced manager will look for his midfield double-pivot to provide an element of pragmatism to their buildup. In their most recent league matchup over Crystal Palace, Villa earned 70 percent of the possession despite being hit on the counter in a 3-0 loss.

Fulham are likely to roll out a stable 4-2-3-1 shape that will give the Cottagers the platform to defend the possession-intensive style of Aston Villa. When out of possession, manager Marco Silva has not been shy about shifting players from the front line to deeper positions in the formation, creating a 5-4-1 look for opponents to breakdown. When in possession, Fulham look to buildup down the wings via interchanges from their midfield with on-rushing full-backs and wide forwards.

LINEUP NOTES & INJURY NEWS

Aston Villa's Tactical Approach Under Unai Emery

Emery will look for his selection to jump start the Villa attack Saturday that has scored just once over their last two fixtures.

Success for Villa will mean World Cup winner Emiliano Martinez plays his part in net, repelling the incisive runs of the Fulham attack. Over his last five starts, Martinez has made 14 saves and two clearances while conceding eight goals and recording one clean sheet.

Martinez is likely to be supported by a strong defensive unit led by Ezri Konsa in central defense. In their most consequential fixtures this season, Emery has opted to pair Konsa with Pau Torres. Tyrone Mings is the alternative option to Torres, as they've swapped turns in the starting XI during Villa's congested run of April fixtures. Lucas Digne has been the most depended upon option at left full-back. Ian Maatsen is the deputy behind Digne that Emery typically utilizes as a substitute in the second half of fixtures. Matty Cash has started at right full-back in six successive Villa's fixtures, solidifying his role in the starting XI.

In the midfield, Emery's most trusted name on the team sheet is Youri Tielemans, who has been named to the starting XI in each of Villa's 34 Premier League and 12 Champions League fixtures this season. When Emery is looking for a more solidified approach, expect Tielemans to play as part of a midfield three, both tracking back and serving in a hybrid No. 10 role behind the striker while Boubacar Kamara and Amadou Onana assume the responsibilities of the partnership of the midfield double pivot.

When Tielemans is paired with Kamara in the midfield double pivot, expect Marco Asensio to assume the responsibilities of the playmaking, No. 10 role behind the Villa striker. On the right wing, Emery depends upon the play-making ability of Morgan Rogers, who has netted eight goals and eight assists while being named to the starting XI in every Villa Premier League fixture but one (due to suspension). Opposite Rogers, Emery has most often selected Jacob Ramsey, who is adept at fulfilling a box-to-box role that serves Emery's penchant for pragmatism.

In attack, Emery will be seeking solutions in the absence of Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford, who has been ruled out for the remainder of the season due to a hamstring injury. In Rashford's absence, Ollie Watkins is a fresh pair of legs after starting in just three of Villa's last nine matches and is likely to reclaim his place atop the Villa formation to lead the attack.

Fulham Selection Analysis under Marco Silva

Fulham arrive at Villa Park with few nagging injuries in their defensive and attacking ranks.

Bernd Leno has been integral in keeping Fulham within striking distance in the tight matches which they typically find themselves. Leno has started in each of their 34 Premier League fixtures and kept five clean sheets.

The Fulham back four's solidity begins with Calvin Bassey and Joachim Andersen, who have partnered in central defense in each of Fulham's last four fixtures. In previous fixtures when the Cottagers have opted for a tactical wrinkle by deploying a back three in a 3-4-2-1 shape, Silva has selected Issa Diop as a wide-man in the back line while dropping Bassey.

Silva's most pressing decision many come at left-back, as Antonee Robinson (knee) is questionable after missing the team's previous match at Southampton. In his absence, Ryan Sessegnon is the obvious replacement, having scored the match-winning goal versus the Saints. At right-back, the return of Kenny Tete has forced Timothy Castagne to the bench over Fulham's last two fixtures.

Silva's practical approach in exerting control over a given fixture is highlighted by the squad's versatility in playing both the midfield and forward lines. If the manager opts for his typical 4-2-3-1 approach, look for Sasa Lukic and Sander Berge to protect the back line in a midfield double pivot.

Ahead of the holding midfielders, look for Alex Iwobi to occupy the left flank and Andreas Pereira to play in the pocket behind the striker. With the potential of Sessegnon dropping a line to fill Robinson's role, looks for either Adama Traore or Harry Wilson to occupy the right flank of the Fulham forward line.

Raul Jimenez is the undisputed talisman for the Cottagers after fellow striker Rodrigo Muniz (Achilles) is likely out for the remainder of the season. Over 34 Premier League appearances (26 starts), Jimenez has scored 10 goals, marking his first double-digit goal campaign since the 2019/2020 season with Wolverhampton.

Key Players to Watch in Aston Villa vs. Fulham Clash

Morgan Rogers has been held scoreless over his last five starts in all competitions. With Fulham potentially losing their top defender in Robinson, expect Rogers to break his goal drought and add his name to the scoresheet, thereby netting in both fixtures versus the Cottagers this season

Bernd Leno's ability to repel the onslaught of Aston Villa shot attempts that are likely to result from Villa's typically high possession rate are integral to keep Fulham in the match. With Silva's side having played in five successive fixtures decided by one goal, Leno's shot-stopping ability will be under the magnifying glass, as a single fingertip to the ball has the ability to change the trajectory of the fixture.

BETTING PICKS & PREDICTION

Man of the Match: Ollie Watkins will no doubt feel motivated to perform in his return to the starting XI. Watkins began the season as a starlet in the Midlands but faced stiff competition from Marcus Rashford and former Villa striker Jhon Duran over the season to maintain his place in the squad. After starting in just three of Villa's last nine matches, expect Watkins to play as a man possessed Saturday and wreak havoc on the Fulham back line, proving to the manager that he has been the right man for the role all along.

Result: Aston Villa 2-1 Fulham

UPCOMING EPL FIXTURES

Aston Villa: May 10 at Bournemouth

Fulham: May 10 vs. Everton