Chelsea vs. Everton: Preview, Predictions, Odds, & Lineups

This article is part of our Game Previews series.

Chelsea and Everton scrap Saturday at Stamford Bridge in their 194th all-time encounter.

Entering Gameweek 34, Chelsea sit sixth in the Premier League on 57 points, just two points behind fifth-place Newcastle United as they vie for automatic Champions League qualification. Everton sit in obscurity in the bottom half of the table on 38 points in 13th place, well clear of a relegation battle but not threatening to leap into the top half of the Premier League.

HEAD TO HEAD

Chelsea and Everton have met on 193 occasions, dating back to 1907 when Chelsea defeated Everton 2-1 in a League Division One matchup at Stamford Bridge.

In the reverse fixture earlier this campaign, the sides splayed to a 0-0 stalemate at Goodison Park.

Chelsea lead the all-time series, winning 76 times and drawing on 57 occasions.

ODDS

Moneyline Odds

DraftKings: CHE -165 Draw +295, EVE +475 (PROMO CODE)

FanDuel: CHE -170 Draw +300, EVE +500 (PROMO CODE)

BetMGM: CHE -165 Draw +300, EVE +450 (BONUS CODE)

Bet365: CHE -167 Draw +290, EVE +475 (BONUS CODE)

RECENT FORM

Chelsea (WLDWD) have proven to be a team in the mold of Jekyll & Hyde. In their last league fixture, the Blues put forth a lethargic 80-minute effort before a dramatic comeback win in the late stages versus Fulham. Their inconsistency has been on full display of late with losses to Legia Warsaw in the Conference League and a draw to relegated Ipswich Town, each in front of the Stamford Bridge faithful.

Everton (LWDLD) have only failed to capture points versus Manchester CIty and Liverpool over their last five matches. The strong run of form has seen the Toffees earn a win over Nottingham Forest and a draw versus Arsenal and West Ham United.

FORMATIONS

Chelsea have developed a concrete identity under Enzo Maresca, regardless of the personnel available from match to match. The Blues set up in a dynamic shape that appears as a 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 out of possession with the holding midfielder playing a critical role in protecting the back line. When in possession, look for inverted full-backs in the midfield to create a 3-2-5 attacking shape. At times this season, Maresca has said he prefers Reece James as more of a midfielder rather than a full-back.

David Moyes has brought stability to Merseyside in his nostalgic return to the dugout, opting for a compact 4-2-3-1 shape that makes Everton a difficult squad to breakdown. In contrast to the previous regime's wish to launch the ball forward, Moyes has insisted upon a more pragmatic approach while on the ball, implementing a possession-based system by which there is a gradual buildup from the back.

LINEUP NOTES & INJURY NEWS

Chelsea's Tactical Formations and Key Players to Watch

Chelsea are navigating only a handful of knocks as Maresca seeks a consistent starting XI that will lift the Blues to their Champions league aspirations. They also will have an eye on the upcoming Europa Conference League semifinals, as they have to travel to Djurgarden (Sweden) on Thursday.

Robert Sanchez is likely to remain the man between the sticks for the seventh successive league fixture. Over the previous six-match stretch, he's recorded three clean sheets while conceding just four goals.

Levi Colwill is the leader for Maresca's men in central defense. He's been partnered with either Trevoh Chalobah or Tosin Adarabioyo in the heart of the back line in their last two league fixtures. With Malo Gusto (hamstring) a doubt for the clash, expect Reece James to start in his familiar role at right-back. If Maresca ops to keep James in the midfield mix, look for Chalobah to shift out onto the right flank. On the left side, Marc Cucurella is a safe bet to take his familiar place in the starting XI, assuming the role of an agent of chaos from his left full-back position.

Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez are the most likely and most effective midfield duo for the Blues. Caicedo plays the role of destroyer in front of the back line, while Fernandez has the freedom to push forward into a more attacking role. Maresca has recently shown a willingness to pair James with Caicedo in a midfield double-pivot, though that's often been due to injuries in the attacking group.

Chelsea's attacking ranks are at full strength again entering the stretch run of the Premier League campaign. With everything to play for, expect Maresca to put his most trusted XI on the pitch.

Expect Nicolas Jackson to spearhead the attack from the striker position with Cole Palmer playing the free-roaming No. 10 role in support. On the flanks, Noni Madueke is the likely selection on the right side. Pedro Neto projects to be the option on the left side of the formation, flipping from his preferred role on the right.

If Maresca opts to keep his proverbial powder dry, Jadon Sancho could be an option to start in place of Neto. This would give the gaffer the opportunity to bring Neto and Christopher Nkunku on as a Jackson replacement or for a winger in the second half.

Everton's Premier League Position and Recent Form Analysis

Everton are nursing injuries to two key players as they sashay to the finish line of their Premier League campaign.

Jordan Pickford remains an ever-present figure for Everton between the sticks. He's played every minute of their Premier League season. Pickford's 10 clean sheets are tied with Dean Henderson for the third most, trailing only David Raya and Matz Sels.

Moyes will have a key selection to make in his defensive ranks as James Tarkowski picked up a hamstring injury in Everton's most recent match, a 2-0 defeat against Manchester City. If Tarkowski is unable to play Saturday, expect Jarrad Branthwaite to assume his familiar role in central defense alongside rotational member of the squad Michael Keane. In the full-back positions, Vitaliy Mykolenko and Jake O'Brien are the likely selections, having served at left and right full-back in 13 of Everton's last 14 Premier League fixtures.

In the midfield double-pivot, Moyes depends upon the partnership of Idrissa Gueye and James Garner to protect the back line of four and transition play from back to front. The pair have served as Moyes's midfield duo in 10 of his 14 matches since taking charge of the club in January.

In attack, the Toffees anxiously await the return of striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who is likely unavailable for the fixture as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury. In his absence, Moyes has opted for Armando Broja to lead the line in their last two fixtures.

However, Broja is loan-locked and will be unavailable to face his parent club. With Broja unavailable, expect Beto to reclaim his place atop the Everton formation and trouble the Chelsea defense which is prone to being undone by a striker willing to make decisive runs in behind.

Supporting the Everton front man, Abdoulaye Doucoure is the primary Everton playmaker and will likely line up in the No. 10 role behind the striker. Flanking Doucoure, anticipate the agile Iliman Ndiaye to serve on the left side, opposite of Jack Harrison who is likely to operate in the right channel. Ndiaye has netted a respectable seven goals this season while Harrison has managed just one in his second season with Everton. Dwight McNeil is edging closer to full fitness and could final return to the XI, as well.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Robert Sanchez has, at times, made himself the scapegoat of Chelsea's lack of consistency by playing errant passes that have led directly to opponent goals. If Sanchez is able play a clean game and continue his recent strong run of form that has seen him keep three clean sheets over his last six starts, expect the Chelsea to mitigate the number of chances for Everton.

Iliman Ndiaye is Everton's top goal scorer this season. With the injury to Chelsea's Malo Gusto, Ndiaye could be matched up against a cobbled-together defensive approach to the right side of Chelsea's defense. If Everton gain a foothold in the fixture, look for Ndiaye to create chances with incisive attacking actions.

BETTING PICKS & PREDICTION

Man of the Match: Nicolas Jackson left much to be desired in his 78 minutes of play versus Fulham after attempting just one shot (zero on goal). The competent striker has netted 14 goal contributions (nine goals, five assists) over the Premier League campaign but has not scored a goal since December. Back Jackson to break his goal drought Saturday and propel Chelsea to a much-needed victory.

Result: Chelsea 2-0 Everton

UPCOMING EPL FIXTURES

Chelsea: May 4 vs. Liverpool

Everton: May 3 vs. Ipswich Town