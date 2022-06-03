2022 French Open Betting Picks, Odds, Predictions and Tennis Best Bets Women's Final

This article is part of our Tennis Picks series.

There were 128 women vying for the Roland Garros title when the tournament started, but just two remain. One was expected to be here all along, while the other was expected to make it this far eventually. Iga Swiatek's vying for a second French Open title, and the world No. 1 comes in riding an astounding 34-match win streak. For 18-year-old American Coco Gauff, the future is now. She's into her first Grand Slam final without having dropped a set, and this is likely to be the first of many Grand Slam finals for a player that's considered arguably the brightest young star on the WTA Tour. Odds for Saturday's French Open women's singles final are taken from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Iga Swiatek (-600) vs. Coco Gauff (+425)

While Gauff has massive potential, so does Swiatek, and the 21-year-old Pole has already begun to realize hers. Swiatek's extra couple years of development certainly help, but she's clearly the better player here and now. She leads the head-to-head against Gauff 2-0. One win came on hard courts in Miami this year and the other on clay in Rome in 2021, with both of Swiatek's triumphs coming in straight sets. If Swiatek plays up to her capabilities, she should walk away victorious, but this is her first time dealing with the pressure of being the clear favorite in a Grand Slam final. Then again, nerves will likely come into play for Gauff as well in the 23rd-ranked American's first Grand Slam final of any kind. Prediction: Swiatek in two tight sets, 6-4, 7-5.