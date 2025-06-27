This article is part of our Tennis Picks series.

Wimbledon 2025: Alcaraz Seeks Threepeat, Women's Draw Wide Open

The third Grand Slam of 2025 begins Monday, June 30 from the grass courts of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England. Fresh off defending his 2024 French Open title, Carlos Alcaraz will set his sights on a Wimbledon threepeat, but world No. 1 Jannik Sinner will be highly motivated to avenge his heartbreaking loss to Alcaraz in the French Open final, and this could be 38-year-old Novak Djokovic's best remaining opportunity to add to his record total of 24 Grand Slam singles titles. The women's draw has been wide open in recent years, as we haven't had a repeat champion since Serena Williams in 2016, but Aryna Sabalenka is likely to be in contention again after reaching the finals of the first two Grand Slams in 2025, while 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina and French Open champion Coco Gauff are also among the favorites.

Before we get to the favorites, contenders and sleepers at Wimbledon, let's acknowledge some notable injuries and absences. Casper Ruud (knee), Arthur Fils (back) and Sebastian Korda (leg) have all gotten injured in the past month, and 2022 Wimbledon men's singles runner-up Nick Kyrgios will join them on the sidelines. All of the big names on the women's side are expected to give it a go at Wimbledon.

Alcaraz, Sinner and Djokovic in that order are unsurprisingly the oddsmakers' favorites on the men's side, with Djokovic noticeably closer to the top two here than he was heading into the French Open. Sabalenka's title odds are by far the shortest of any individual women's player, but she's still a significant underdog against the field, which is no surprise given the results on the women's side in recent years. With only a few weeks of grass-court tennis every year, we tend to get plenty of surprising results at Wimbledon, as grass simultaneously favors both power players who win free points off their serve and finesse players who can keep the ball low and wrongfoot opponents.

Wimbledon Picks: Men's Tournament

The Favorite for Wimbledon 2025

Carlos Alcaraz (+120) - Alcaraz's floor on natural surfaces, clay and grass, has proven to be much higher than on hard courts, and the talented Spaniard continues to demonstrate the highest ceiling in the game. He's the two-time defending Wimbledon champion, and Alcaraz had no trouble transitioning from clay to grass, winning Queen's Club last week. While Alcaraz doesn't get as many free points on serve as some other players who have found consistent success on grass over the years, he has no trouble adapting to the grass in rallies, moving much more explosively than most players on this surface while letting the court conditions make his mix of power and touch even more devastating. The No. 2 seed also got a good draw here, with the three top contenders after Alcaraz (Sinner, Djokovic and Jack Draper) all in the other half of the bracket. The biggest threat to Alcaraz before the semifinals could come in a possible quarterfinal matchup against No. 12 seed Frances Tiafoe, who took Alcaraz to five sets at Wimbledon last year.

In the Mix for Wimbledon 2025

Jannik Sinner (+200) - Sinner's only loss to a player other than Alcaraz this year came against Alexander Bublik on grass this month, and Wimbledon is the only Grand Slam at which Sinner has yet to reach the final, so Sinner's just a little more vulnerable on this surface than elsewhere. He also got a tough draw, with former Wimbledon semifinalists Denis Shapovalov and Grigor Dimitrov as possible opponents in Rounds 3 and 4, then 2024 Wimbledon semifinalist Lorenzo Musetti or Ben Shelton in the quarterfinals, and Djokovic or Draper in the semifinals. Sinner's 19-3 in 2025 and has the game to overcome all those obstacles and set up a French Open final rematch against Alcaraz, but the draw-makers certainly didn't do the world No. 1 any favors.

Novak Djokovic (+650) - Djokovic won four consecutive titles here until 2022, then lost in the championship match to Alcaraz each of the past two years. The sixth-seeded Serb has had a tough time against Sinner lately, losing their last four meetings, but Sinner's 6-4, 7-5, 7-6 (3) semifinal victory at the French Open was closer than the score suggests, and playing on grass could serve as an equalizer since it has been Sinner's worst surface so far. In order to get another crack at Sinner in the semis here, Djokovic would first have to navigate a section of the draw that doesn't look too treacherous until a possible quarterfinal against Draper or Bublik. If anyone can go through Sinner and Alcaraz back to back at age 38, it's the 24-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic.

Jack Draper (+1800) - Draper has found success on all surfaces in his breakout 2025 season, winning a hard-court Masters 1000 in Indian Wells and reaching a clay-court Masters 1000 final in Madrid. The fourth-seeded Brit reached the semifinals of Queen's Club in his grass-court tune-up for this tournament, and Draper has a win over Alcaraz on grass in his career. Unfortunately for Draper and the British faithful, he was dealt a tough draw. Potential third-round opponent Alexander Bublik is in the best stretch of his career and just beat Draper at the French Open, and Draper could have to go through Djokovic, Sinner and Alcaraz consecutively starting in the quarterfinals.

Four other players make the oddsmakers' list of secondary contenders with odds of +5000 or better: Alexander Zverev (+3000), Daniil Medvedev (+4000), Alexander Bublik (+4000) and Taylor Fritz (+5000). Grass has been by far Zverev's worst surface over the years, as the No. 3 seed has yet to advance past the Round of 16 in eight tries at Wimbledon. That said, he's always dangerous if his serve gets hot, having proven capable of beating anyone on his day. Zverev wouldn't have to face another contender until a possible quarterfinal against Fritz or Medvedev, though the German's chalk third-round opponent is 2021 Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini. Medvedev handed Sinner the Italian's only non-Alcaraz Grand Slam loss since the start of 2024 at Wimbledon last year, and while the Russian has slipped to the No. 9 seed with a subpar 2025 campaign to date, Medvedev can still do plenty of damage if he's serving well.

Bublik's the hottest player on the ATP Tour this side of Djokovic, having just made a French Open quarterfinal on his worst surface before avenging his Roland Garros loss to Sinner on grass, where Bublik's big serve and frequent use of the drop shots make him a natural fit. Unfortunately for the No. 28 seed, he got just about the toughest draw imaginable, possibly having to face Draper in the third round and Djokovic in the quarterfinals. Bublik beat Draper at the French Open and certainly has the game to pull that upset even against a hostile crowd, but focus has never been his strong suit, so stringing together multiple performances with his A-game will be tough. Fritz has a tough draw with fellow big servers Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard and Gabriel Diallo in his section in the first two rounds. The fifth-seeded American beat Zverev en route to the quarterfinals here last year. Fritz could have to go through both Medvedev and Zverev to set up a semifinal showdown against Alcaraz this year.

Sleepers for Wimbledon 2025

Ben Shelton (+10000) - This year's French Open results were promising for the American men, who usually struggle on clay but play much better in faster conditions. Shelton reached the Round of 16 before falling in a tight four-setter to Alcaraz, which should give the 10th-seeded American confidence in his all-court game heading into this tournament. A clash of styles between Shelton and the seventh-seeded Musetti would be a fascinating watch in the Round of 16, with the winner likely to face Sinner in the quarterfinals. Sinner beat Shelton in straight sets at Wimbledon last year, but Shelton's booming serve, aggressive style and athleticism should make the 22-year-old American nearly unbreakable on grass, which means even his matches against top players could come down to just a few key points in tiebreaks.

Matteo Berrettini (+12000) - Berrettini has struggled to stay healthy in recent years, most recently missing the French Open due to an injury, but the big-serving Italian was a top-10 staple from 2019-21 before the injury issues began. Grass is Berrettini's best surface, as his slice backhand serves as an excellent complement to his booming serve and forehand. The 2021 Wimbledon finalist will be a tough out if healthy and could be poised to upset Zverev in the third round given Zverev's struggles here historically, so there's a clear path for Berrettini to make the second week.

Frances Tiafoe (+20000) - Tiafoe's quarterfinal run at the French Open was highly encouraging, and his game is much better suited for grass than clay, as the 12th-seeded American can still use his excellent feel to play cat-and-mouse tennis but should get much more mileage out of his strong first serve and net play. He pushed Alcaraz to five sets at Wimbledon last year, and Tiafoe has the game to make a quarterfinal run and set up a rematch with the Spaniard, though Tiafoe's section has some tough outs in it, including No. 8 seed Holger Rune, No. 23 seed Jiri Lehecka and former Wimbledon semifinalist Cameron Norrie.

Wimbledon Picks: Women's Tournament

The Favorite for Wimbledon 2025

Aryna Sabalenka (+260) - Sabalenka has established a nice gap between herself and world No. 2 Coco Gauff in the WTA rankings, and the top-ranked Belarusian has made the semifinals or better in nine of her last 10 Grand Slam events, but she has yet to win a major title on a surface other than hard courts, and Sabalenka fell short in the championship matches of both the Australian Open and French Open this year. She missed Wimbledon due to injuries in both 2022 and 2024 but made the semifinals in 2021 and 2023, so Sabalenka seems like a safe bet to make it deep into the second week once again. A potential third-round matchup against 2023 Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova could complicate matters, though, especially since Vondrousova just beat Sabalenka on grass in Berlin. No. 14 seed Elina Svitolina in the Round of 16 and No. 6 Madison Keys in the quarterfinals also wouldn't be cakewalks, with No. 4 seed Jasmine Paolini or No. 5 Qinwen Zheng as potential semifinal opponents. It's tough to pick any specific player's chances over Sabalenka here, but having the field favored against her also makes perfect sense, especially since she hasn't brought her A-game in the biggest moments this year.

In the Mix for Wimbledon 2025

Elena Rybakina (+600) - Rybakina's game is tailor-made for grass, as she has arguably the best serve on the WTA Tour and big groundstrokes to back it up. The 2022 Wimbledon champion's biggest problem has been maintaining form for extended stretches, as Rybakina's constantly dealing with various ailments and setbacks. A fully healthy Rybakina is easily a top-five player anywhere, and she reached the quarterfinals and semifinals at Wimbledon in the two subsequent years since winning the title. Seeded 11th here, Rybakina could have a blockbuster rematch against No. 8 seed Iga Swiatek in the Round of 16. Swiatek barely escaped against Rybakina on Iga's beloved clay at the French Open, so Rybakina would be the clear favorite if they face off on grass. After that, Rybakina could face Gauff in the quarterfinals and Jessica Pegula or Mirra Andreeva in the semis.

Coco Gauff (+800) - Gauff's riding high coming off her second career Grand Slam title at the French Open, but her game is much better suited for the slow clay than the fast grass, where the low bounces give her trouble on the forehand wing. A third-round matchup against American compatriot Sofia Kenin is a potential pitfall considering a much less in-form version of Kenin beat Gauff in the first round of Wimbledon in 2023. Gauff has never been past the Round of 16 here in five previous tries, so her title odds seem overstated despite her being seeded No. 2.

Iga Swiatek (+850) - Just like Gauff, Swiatek has a strong preference for slower surfaces. Swiatek has also shown much poorer form overall in 2025 compared to Gauff, though the Pole has played well in her grass-court tune-up at Bad Homburg. Iga has been to the quarterfinals here once before but has just an 11-5 career record at Wimbledon. She's unlikely to get past Rybakina in the Round of 16, but at least having Gauff as her chalk quarterfinal opponent puts Swiatek in a decent section of the draw on paper, on the opposite half from Sabalenka.

Seven other players have title odds of +3000 or better in a deep women's draw: Mirra Andreeva (+1600), Marketa Vondrousova (+1600), Madison Keys (+2000), Jessica Pegula (+2500), Jasmine Paolini (+2500), Qinwen Zheng (+3000) and Amanda Anisimova (+3000). A Wimbledon title is likely in Andreeva's future, but the 18-year-old Russian is currently going through some emotional growing pains, as she's been knocking herself off her game for the past month. The No. 7 seed could face Pegula in the quarterfinals. Vondrousova has struggled to stay healthy since she surprisingly won this title in 2023, but she just beat Sabalenka en route to a grass-court title in Berlin, and the Czech lefty's crafty game works well on grass. Get the popcorn ready for a potential rematch between the top-seeded Sabalenka and unseeded Vondrousova in the third round here. Keys has a 30-9 record in 2025 and won her first career Grand Slam title at the Australian Open. The big-hitting American has the weapons to thrive on grass, and Sabalenka would be her likely opponent if the sixth-seeded Keys reaches a third career Wimbledon quarterfinal.

Pegula and Paolini are both appealing at their +2500 odds. The third-seeded American's flat strokes work well on grass, and Pegula has been in good grass-court form at the Bad Homburg Open leading up to Wimbledon. Given Andreeva's spotty recent form, Pegula is well positioned to make her first Wimbledon semifinal out of that section of the draw, though it includes some dangerous veteran floaters including potential second-round opponent Tatjana Maria and defending Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova. Paolini fell in the final to Krejcikova last year, and the fourth-seeded Italian has a rock-solid all-court game, which could help Paolini emerge from a section of the draw that includes Linda Noskova, Anisimova and Zheng as her respective chalk opponents in the third round through quarter