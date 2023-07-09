2023 Wimbledon Betting Picks, Odds, Predictions and Tennis Best Bets 7/10

This article is part of our Tennis Picks series.

All men's singles matches at Grand Slams such as Wimbledon are best of five sets, while women's singles matches are best of three sets. A mix of players' previous grass court results, recent form and stylistic matchups can help pinpoint intriguing betting opportunities, both among favorites likely to cruise to victory and underdogs ready to pull off upsets. The aforementioned underdogs are highlighted in the Upset Alert section, the Lock It In section covers players who can safely be considered overwhelming favorites, while the Value Bets section recommends enticing options in matchups that are considered closer to toss-ups.

Wimbledon Picks: Upset Alert

Ekaterina Alexandrova (+195) vs. Aryna Sabalenka

Alexandrova has had an outstanding grass court season, going 11-1 while notching top-15 wins over Veronika Kudermetova, Liudmila Samsonova and Coco Gauff. The No. 22 seed won't be an easy out against Sabalenka, who lost to Kudermetova in the second match of Sabalenka's only non-Wimbledon grass court tournament. Alexandrova has a 3-2 career head-to-head edge against Sabalenka, and their most recent matchup was a straight-set Alexandrova win on grass last year.

Mirra Andreeva (+210) vs. Madison Keys

Andreeva continues to defy the odds, and the 16-year-old's showing no signs of slowing down. After needing three sets in her last qualifying match and the first round, Andreeva has taken out seeded opponents Barbora Krejcikova and Anastasia Potapova without dropping a set. Keys has the clear edge in power and has won her last eight matches in straight sets, but if the crafty Andreeva proves capable of redirecting Keys' power effectively, she could pull off yet another upset. Including qualifying, Andreeva now has a remarkable 11-1 record in Grand Slams. Barring injury, she should be a top-20 player this time next year.

Honorable Mention

Jiri Lehecka (+300) vs. Daniil Medvedev

Wimbledon Odds: Lock It In

Carlos Alcaraz (-230) vs. Matteo Berrettini

Berrettini's back, as the 2021 Wimbledon finalist has shown no signs of his recent abdominal injury while dropping only one set combined against Lorenzo Sonego, Alex de Minaur and Alexander Zverev. Those are all good to great players, but Alcaraz is simply on a different level from them. Not only can the Spaniard go toe to toe with Berrettini when it comes to crushing serves and forehands, but he has power off the backhand wing, elite defense and tremendous feel to boot. Berrettini outlasted Alcaraz in a fifth-set tiebreak at the 2022 Australian Open, but that was just before Alcaraz made the leap into the elite echelon of players, and the Spaniard has two wins over Berrettini from which to draw confidence for this match.

Stefanos Tsitsipas (-320) vs. Christopher Eubanks

Eubanks' big serve should allow him to get deep in sets, but Tsitsipas has been at his best in the clutch in this tournament, winning five of seven tiebreaks through three rounds. The No. 5 seed's far superior movement between these two tall opponents should allow him to find Eubanks' vulnerable backhand far more often than Eubanks can attack Tsitsipas' backhand. After being broken exactly once in each of the first three rounds, Tsitsipas should face almost no trouble on his serve in this match.

Honorable Mention

Elena Rybakina (-310) vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia

Wimbledon Predictions: Value Bets

Petra Kvitova (-135) vs. Ons Jabeur

This is the only match Monday without a clear favorite. Jabeur made the final at both Wimbledon and the US Open last year, while Kvitova's a two-time Wimbledon champion and showed she still has fuel in the tank at age 33 by winning a WTA Masters 1000 title in Miami. Like Keys-Andreeva, this match pits Kvitova's superior power off the ground against Jabeur's creativity, and there's even the added similarity of Kvitova being on an eight-match winning streak just like Keys. Jabeur has more variety, but Kvitova's head-to-head dominance gives her the edge here, as Kvitova has won four of their previous five encounters.

Honorable Mention

Holger Rune (+140) vs. Grigor Dimitrov

