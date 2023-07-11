2023 Wimbledon Betting Picks, Odds, Predictions and Tennis Best Bets 7/10

This article is part of our Tennis Picks series.

Quarterfinal play at Wimbledon begins Tuesday with a pair of matches apiece in women's and men's singles. Two of the players in action Tuesday have combined to go 0-12 in Grand Slam quarterfinals, but this could finally be the breakthrough event for one, or maybe even both. One faces a far tougher test than the other, while a pair of stars in their early 20's are poised to reach the first Wimbledon semifinals of their respective careers. All Tennis Odds & Lines are taken from DraftKings Sportsbook, but you can sometimes find more favorable odds on some of these matches by checking mobile sportsbooks such as FanDuel Sportsbook, BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, or any of the other best sports betting sites.

All men's singles matches at Grand Slams such as Wimbledon are best of five sets, while women's singles matches are best of three sets. A mix of players' previous grass court results, recent form and stylistic matchups can help pinpoint intriguing betting opportunities, both among favorites likely to cruise to victory and underdogs ready to pull off upsets. The aforementioned underdogs are highlighted in the Upset Alert section, the Lock It In section covers players who can safely be considered overwhelming favorites, while the Value Bets section recommends enticing options in matchups that are considered closer to toss-ups.

Wimbledon Picks: Upset Alert

Andrey Rublev (+850) vs. Novak Djokovic

Rublev has the longest odds of any player set to take the court Tuesday, and while Djokovic is absolutely the rightful favorite in this match, Rublev has the best chance out of Tuesday's three long shots to pull off an upset. The big-hitting Russian won his first career Masters 1000 title in Monte Carlo earlier this year, so perhaps that result will give Rublev the confidence he needs to break through to his first major semifinal as well after losing in the quarterfinals on seven previous occasions. With his huge forehand, Rublev can take time away from Djokovic and break up the Serb's rhythm. Their head-to-head is a not-too-lopsided 3-1 in Djokovic's favor. Djokovic didn't have much trouble against Rublev in the Australian Open quarterfinals this year, but Rublev won their only non-hard court meeting 6-0 in the third last year on the clay of Belgrade. The difference in rankings between these two is also the smallest among all of Tuesday's matches, as the 7th-ranked Rublev is just five spots back of Djokovic.

Wimbledon Odds: Lock It In

Iga Swiatek (-750) vs. Elina Svitolina (+500)

After getting all she can handle from Belinda Bencic in a 6-7 (4), 7-6 (2), 6-3 fourth-round win, Swiatek should encounter much smoother sailing in the quarterfinals. Svitolina's a battle-tested veteran, but she plays more defensively and doesn't take the ball as early as Bencic. In this matchup, Swiatek should get a chance to get comfortable and push Svitolina around. Their only previous meeting was a 6-2, 7-5 Swiatek win on clay.

Jannik Sinner (-650) vs. Roman Safiullin

Sinner has dropped just one set en route to the quarterfinals, and he's well positioned for another comfortable victory against what will be his fifth consecutive unseeded opponent. Safiullin's enjoying a breakout tournament after coming in with a 2-4 career Grand Slam record, but the eighth-ranked Sinner presents a massive step up in difficulty for the world No. 92 considering the highest-ranked player Safiullin has faced thus far was No. 23 Roberto Bautista Agut in the first round. Sinner's No. 8 ranking doesn't do his grass-court abilities justice. From the start of this tournament, his title odds have been as good or better than those of No. 3 seed Daniil Medvedev, trailing only Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.

Wimbledon Predictions: Value Bets

Jessica Pegula (-140) vs. Marketa Vondrousova

You would think Pegula's due to eventually break through to a Grand Slam semi after being stopped in the quarterfinals on five previous occasions, and this is the best opportunity the world No. 4 has had to get over the hump. Vondrousova came into this tournament with a 1-4 career record at Wimbledon and is ranked No. 42 in the world. Pegula's 35-11 record in 2023 includes only one loss against an opponent ranked outside the top 30.

