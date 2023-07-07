2023 Wimbledon Betting Picks, Odds, Predictions and Tennis Best Bets 7/8

This article is part of our Tennis Picks series.

Wimbledon rolls on Saturday with an assortment of third-round matches in both men's and women's singles. A pair of high men's seeds should be able to exhale a bit after navigating tricky second-round matches, while a third high seed could be in danger of falling to a player who beat him recently. In the women's draw, a couple of young rising stars could be poised to continue putting their names on the map. All Tennis Odds & Lines are taken from DraftKings Sportsbook, but you can sometimes find more favorable odds on some of these matches by checking mobile sportsbooks such as FanDuel Sportsbook, BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, or any of the other best sports betting sites. We offer exclusive sign-up bonuses for some of those sportsbooks in states where sports betting has gone live, and Massachusetts was recently added to that list of eligible states.

All men's singles matches at Grand Slams such as Wimbledon are best of five sets, while women's singles matches are best of three sets. A mix of players' previous grass court results, recent form and stylistic matchups can help pinpoint intriguing betting opportunities, both among favorites likely to cruise to victory and underdogs ready to pull off upsets. The aforementioned underdogs are highlighted in the Upset Alert section, the Lock It In section covers players who can safely be considered overwhelming favorites, while the Value Bets section recommends enticing options in matchups that are considered closer to toss-ups.

Wimbledon Picks: Upset Alert

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (+240) vs. Holger Rune

Davidovich Fokina's a player who tends to play up or down to his competition. The talented Spaniard beat Novak Djokovic in Monte Carlo last year and Hubert Hurkacz at Wimbledon in 2022. Rune has quickly ascended to the upper echelon of the men's game, but the sixth-ranked 20-year-old is still unproven on grass, with a 5-4 career record on the surface. These two played in Madrid just over two months ago, and Davidovich Fokina won in a third-set tiebreak, so expect another nailbiter in the rematch.

Marta Kostyuk (+265) vs. Madison Keys

Keys has been locked in lately with seven consecutive straight-sets wins, but the American has a tendency to run cold in a hurry, as she doesn't have any alternative game plans to turn to when her high-risk game is a little off. She'll be facing a talented 21-year-old opponent with a lot of confidence, as Kostyuk overcame losing the first set 6-0 to eliminate No. 8 seed Maria Sakkari in the first round, then beat former world No. 2 Paula Badosa in Round 2, albeit via retirement. Kostyuk narrowly missed being seeded here, as she's ranked 36th in the world, while Keys is ranked 18th.

Honorable Mention

Bianca Andreescu (+280) vs. Ons Jabeur

Wimbledon Odds: Lock It In

Daniil Medvedev (-425) vs. Marton Fucsovics

Medvedev seems to be one of the bigger beneficiaries of the convergence of surfaces. While grass still has its own distinct feel, it's playing more similarly than ever to the hard courts Medvedev loves. The No. 3 seed just beat Adrian Mannarino in straight sets, so Medvedev should be prepared against another unseeded veteran floater in Fucsovics. Medvedev is 3-1 in his career against Fucsovics (2-1 on the ATP Tour), but they haven't met since 2020, so that history doesn't mean all that much.

Stefanos Tsitsipas (-550) vs. Laslo Djere

Tsitsipas has had arguably the toughest path of any player to the third round, surviving back-to-back five-set thrillers against former Grand Slam champions Dominic Thiem and Andy Murray. Djere's a clear downgrade in level of competition, as the world No. 60 has never advanced past the third round of a Grand Slam before and came into this tournament with a 4-15 career record in Grand Slams outside of the French Open. Fitness shouldn't be an issue for the 24-year-old Tsitsipas considering rallies are far less grinding on grass than clay or a slower hard court, and the world No. 5 has a huge edge in talent here, plus the belief that he can pull through in the clutch should the going get tough for a third consecutive match.

Honorable Mention

Ekaterina Alexandrova (-550) vs. Dalma Galfi

Wimbledon Predictions: Value Bets

Tommy Paul (-120) vs. Jiri Lehecka

Paul just got through a tricky matchup against former Wimbledon finalist Milos Raonic in four sets, and now the 16th-seeded American has a nice opportunity to reach the Wimbledon fourth round for the second consecutive year, sandwiching his semifinal result at this year's Australian Open. Paul reached the Eastbourne final in the lead-up to Wimbledon and is comfortable on grass, while Lehecka's just 7-8 in his last 15 matches, even including his wins over Sebastian Ofner and Francisco Cerundolo in his first two matches here. Paul will be relieved to have avoided Cerundolo here after losing to the Argentine twice during the grass court season, and Lehecka provides a better stylistic matchup for Paul, as the Czech will be happy to trade backhands while Cerundolo was more adept at forcing the issue with his superior footwork and big forehand.

Mirra Andreeva (+115) vs. Anastasia Potapova

Andreeva's a name to know for the future, but don't sleep on the 16-year-old Russian in the present. She has now made the third round in each of her first two Grand Slam appearances and was comfortably leading No. 10 seed Barbora Krejcikova 6-3, 4-0 in the second round when Krejcikova retired due to a leg injury. That win was already her fifth at this tournament, as Andreeva got into the main draw the hard way by winning three qualifying matches. Andreeva's compatriot Potapova is having a breakout year of her own at age 22, but the No. 22 seed will have all the pressure on her here against the far younger Andreeva. Potapova didn't handle the pressure well in her third-round match at the French Open, bowing out 6-0 in the third set against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Honorable Mention

Beatriz Haddad Maia (-135) vs. Sorana Cirstea

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Sasha Yodashkin plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Youngsash, DraftKings: Yashdogg,Yahoo: Sasha, Fanball: Yashdogg.