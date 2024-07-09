2024 Wimbledon Betting Picks, Odds, Predictions and Tennis Best Bets 7/10

This article is part of our Tennis Picks series.

Quarterfinal play continues Wednesday at Wimbledon, with the remaining two men's quarterfinals and two women's quarterfinals on the docket. Three of the four men in action are trying to reach their first Grand Slam semifinal, and one of those three has a far better chance of doing so than the other two. Each women's semifinal features a favored big hitter who will dictate play with power, but can both of them keep their error count low enough to keep advancing?

Wimbledon Picks: Upset Alert

Barbora Krejcikova (+170) vs. Jelena Ostapenko

The four favorites could well sweep Wednesday, but Krejcikova has the best shot out of the underdogs. Both of these players previously came out of nowhere to win a Grand Slam, with Ostapenko doing so at the 2017 French Open and Krejcikova taking the French Open title in 2021. Ostapenko has been the more consistent performer at Grand Slams the last two years, as she's in her third major quarterfinal since the start of 2023, but the mercurial Latvian hasn't reached a Grand Slam semifinal since 2018. Krejcikova's movement has been compromised by injuries for much of 2024, leading to a 3-7 record between her Australian Open quarterfinal run and her ongoing Wimbledon performance, but she has adapted well to the grass, where the gap between the best and worst movers is much smaller compared to clay or hard courts. While Ostapenko possesses more power off the ground and will dictate the terms of this match, she can be both error-prone and hot-headed, so it remains to be seen how Lil Wayne's new favorite player will handle the pressure of this moment.

Wimbledon Odds: Lock It In

Elena Rybakina (-300) vs. Elina Svitolina

Svitolina has played some excellent defense in this tournament and moves well on grass, but Rybakina has more than enough power to pierce Svitolina's defense. The fourth-ranked Rybakina is enjoying an outstanding 2024 season, with a 39-7 record overall. Her big serve and aggressive ground game fit the grass well, and she has posted some impressive results on this surface, winning Wimbledon in 2022 and dropping only four games over her last two matches. Svitolina's 9-1 in her last 10 Wimbledon matches, having reached the semifinals last year, but her 22-12 record in 2024 shows that the world No. 21 has been a notch or two below Rybakina all year. Their head-to-head also tells a favorable story for Rybakina when you dig below the surface. They are 2-2 overall, but both of Svitolina's wins came in 2021 or earlier, while Rybakina just won in straight sets at the French Open last month and also won their only previous grass-court encounter in straight sets.

Taylor Fritz (-425) vs. Lorenzo Musetti

Fritz has been nearly unbreakable during his eight-match grass-court winning streak. Between the four matches he won to take the title in Eastbourne leading up to Wimbledon and his four wins here, the big-serving American has been broken only twice, and he has faced just 13 break points, with no more than four break chances against in any match. The 12th-ranked Fritz's ability to take care of his serve will keep constant pressure on the 25th-ranked Musetti, who has been broken nine times and lost five sets in his four matches here. Musetti's a talented shotmaker but has enjoyed a lucky draw thus far, as he has yet to face a seeded opponent. Fritz got here the hard way, battling back from a two-set deficit to beat No. 4 seed Alexander Zverev 4-6, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (3), 6-3 in what was arguably Fritz's best performance in a Grand Slam match. After American compatriots Frances Tiafoe, Tommy Paul and Ben Shelton all put together Grand Slam semifinal runs in the last two years, Fritz has a golden opportunity to finally reach that stage himself.

Wimbledon Predictions: Value Bet

Novak Djokovic (-290) vs. Alex de Minaur

Djokovic is coming off arguably his most impressive match of 2024, a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 demolition of Holger Rune in which the talented Dane failed to break Djokovic's serve. If Djokovic plays at that level again in this match, it would be difficult for even a fully healthy de Minaur to keep pace, and the ninth-ranked Aussie may be at far less than 100 percent after de Minaur appeared to injure his hip on match point in his fourth-round victory over Arthur Fils. De Minaur has stepped up this year, reaching the top 10 for the first time and now making his first Wimbledon quarterfinal shortly after reaching his first French Open quarterfinal, but his first career Grand Slam semifinal is unlikely to come in this tournament. Djokovic leads their head-to-head 2-1, including a 6-2, 6-1, 6-2 drubbing at last year's Australian Open in their only previous clash at a Grand Slam.