2025 Men's Tennis Preview

After claiming two Grand Slam titles apiece in 2024, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz have established themselves as the new faces of men's tennis heading into the new season. Both players have performed their best on the biggest stages, and they are both still young with room to grow. It's quite possible these two players will continue to dominate the big stages again in 2025. With that said, let's take a look at where Sinner and Alcaraz stand along with some other intriguing players for the new season.

Top ATP Players in 2025

Jannik Sinner

In terms of consistent dominance, world No. 1 Sinner separated himself in 2024 from the rest of the tour. With a ridiculously good record of 73-6, Sinner proved to be the most reliable player from week to week. Sinner won both hard-court majors last season, solidifying himself as the best player on the surface -- taking that title away from the likes of Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev.

The 23-year-old Italian's only weak spot last season was an 0-3 head-to-head record against No. 3-ranked Carlos Alcaraz, who figures to be his longtime rival for many years to come. It's hard to imagine Sinner improving on last year's campaign, which was one of the better individual seasons in recent memory. But otherwise there's no real reason to expect any kind of letdown. Sinner's got the game to stay at the top, ranking in the top 5 of serving (No. 5), returning (No. 3) and under pressure performance (No. 1) across the last 52 weeks.

Carlos Alcaraz

At 21 years old, Alcaraz has already claimed four Grand Slam titles, but his best tennis is still likely ahead of him. That's a frightening possibility for the rest of the tour. So what can the Spaniard improve on after going 54-13 in 2024?

Compared to his main rival, Sinner, Alcaraz has not had quite the same week-to-week consistency, though his peak level is arguably better than anyone else on tour. Part of that comes down to health luck, as he missed a considerable chunk of the clay-court season in 2024 due to injury. His serve also has room for improvement, as he ranks No. 12 on tour across the last 52 weeks in serve rating, behind players like Andrey Rublev and Grigor Dimitrov. There's less room for improvement on the return, as the 21-year-old ranks No. 2 among all players in return rating, and he particularly shines on first-serve return points, claiming 34.4 percent of those points.

The Australian Open is the only major Alcaraz has not yet won, so it's plausible that he could enter the season with a little extra motivation. He's coming off a quarterfinal appearance in Melbourne in 2024.

Alexander Zverev

Though he was a little low on titles with just two, Zverev is arguably coming off his best season as he racked up 69 wins compared to 21 losses in a 2024 campaign in which he played a ton of matches. The 27-year-old from Germany made one Grand Slam final in Paris, losing in five sets to Alcaraz, and captured both of his titles at the ATP 1000 level. Zverev has been carried by his big serve, which ranks as the No. 1 serve on tour over the last 52 weeks. The 6-foot-6 German started the year ranked No. 2 in the world, and it wouldn't be much of a surprise if he broke through for his maiden Grand Slam title. Zverev is the best player to not win a major, especially among active players.

Novak Djokovic

After winning at least four titles in each of the previous six seasons, Djokovic took a big step back in 2024 with just one title, which came on a big stage at the Paris Olympics. At 37 years old, his best tennis is certainly behind him, but it's not time to count Djokovic out quite yet. The No. 7-ranked Serbian holds virtually every notable record, and he will likely continue to play relatively sparingly with the goal of peaking at Grand Slam events. After he hired Andy Murray in the offseason as a new coach, Djokovic still appears to be motivated and looking to improve so that he can challenge for more major titles. The Serbian rates as the No. 10 server and the No. 4 returner on tour across the last year.

Daniil Medvedev

Medvedev didn't claim a single title in 2024 for the first time since 2017 when he was 21 years old. Despite that, he still ranks No. 5 in the world and went 46-21 in 2024 with two finals appearances. At 28 years old, the Russian may be able to turn things around, but that will likely depend on his ability to regain his serving form from earlier in his career. Despite his height of 6-foot-6, Medvedev ranks outside of the top 80 in serve rating across the last year. He ranks No. 4 on tour across the last 52 weeks with 4.8 double faults per match, so he's going to need to clean that up. The Russian is still elite in several other categories, though, as he ranks No. 2 on tour in under pressure performance and No. 7 in return rating over the last year.

Young ATP Players to Watch in 2025

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard

Mpetshi Perricard jumped from outside the top 200 at the start of 2024 to No. 31 at the open of the 2025 season. The 6-foot-8 Frenchman far and away leads the entire tour with 19.0 aces per match over the last year, and in that same time frame he also ranks No. 2 on tour in overall serve rating. The 21-year-old already got off to a good start to the new season in Brisbane and he looks like a strong candidate to finish inside the top 20 this year. How high he can rise will likely depend on how he improves other areas of his game outside of the huge serve.

Jack Draper

After a few years of inconsistent results, Draper was an improved player in 2024 and he broke through on the big stage by reaching his first Grand Slam semifinal at the US Open. The 23-year-old from Great Britain claimed his first two titles in 2024 and started the new season at a career-high ranking of No. 15 in the world. Draper ranks No. 10 in the world in return rating over the last year and No. 23 in service rating. He's an all-around player with a good net game, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him finish in the top 10 at the end of 2025.

Jakub Mensik

Mensik begins the new season at a career-high ranking of No. 48 in the world after a solid 2024 campaign in which he went 25-20. The 19-year-old from Czechia rose over 100 spots in the rankings last season and he'll be looking for continued improvement in 2025. Mensik had four wins over top-10 opposition in 2024 and he's a plausible candidate to claim his first title in 2025.

Joao Fonseca

Fonseca is one of the most promising young players in the men's game. The 18-year-old from Brazil, who starts the year ranked No. 145 in the world, claimed the Next Gen title in Jeddah at the tail end of the 2024 campaign and he's begun the new season by reaching the final at the Canberra challenger event. Fonseca went 11-7 in 2024 at tour level, and he still has a lot to prove, but he's made a huge rankings jump recently after starting the 2024 campaign ranked No. 730 in the world.