Tennis Betting: 2025 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Final Picks for Aryna Sabalenka vs. Mirra Andreeva, Jack Draper vs. Holger Rune

This article is part of our Tennis Picks series.

The BNP Paribas Open women's and men's singles finals will be played Sunday from the hard courts of Indian Wells, with the women kicking off the action at 11:00 a.m. local time in California, which is 2:00 p.m. EDT. The world No. 1 will look to cool off her red-hot teenage opponent in the women's final, while two of the ATP Tour's most talented young stars will face off in the men's final after pulling off semifinal upsets.

All men's and women's singles matches at Masters 1000 events are best of three sets. A mix of players' previous hard court results, recent form and stylistic matchups can help pinpoint intriguing betting opportunities in Sunday's championship matches.

Indian Wells Odds: Sabalenka vs. Andreeva

Aryna Sabalenka (-200) vs. Mirra Andreeva (+150)

Sabalenka's coming off a 6-0, 6-1 drubbing of Madison Keys, and the world No. 1 has reestablished her standing as the player to beat on hard courts. Andreeva has struggled to handle Sabalenka's superior power in their previous meetings. Sabalenka leads their head-to-head 4-1, and she hasn't lost more than five games in any of those four wins. Andreeva's lone victory came in a tight three-setter at last year's French Open, in a match during which Sabalenka was reportedly feeling under the weather.

Andreeva has taken a step forward relative to their previous encounters, as the 17-year-old Russian is currently playing the best tennis of her young career. She has won 11 consecutive matches and is seeking a second straight WTA 1000 title, having just won in Dubai. Andreeva beat Iga Swiatek in Dubai and again in the semifinals here, taking out the world No. 2, 7-6 (1), 1-6, 6-3. Sabalenka, Swiatek and Andreeva could find themselves competing for most of the biggest titles the rest of the year, now that the teenage phenom has arrived as a top contender. Sabalenka's ability to consistently end points with a single shot makes her a tougher matchup stylistically for Andreeva's cerebral game, and the Belarusian's unlikely to unravel mentally like Swiatek has been doing in her recent losses.

Indian Wells Women's Final Prediction: Sabalenka def. Andreeva 6-2, 4-6, 6-4

Indian Wells Odds: Draper vs. Rune

Jack Draper (-185) vs. Holger Rune (+150)

Both of these men pulled off semifinal upsets to get here. Draper's 6-1, 0-6, 6-4 victory over Carlos Alcaraz was the more eye-catching and unexpected result, but Rune's 7-5, 6-4 win over Daniil Medvedev was also an impressive performance. Rune and Draper are both young top-10 talents, even though they are currently ranked in the teens. Their only previous meeting was a 6-4, 6-2 Rune win in Cincinnati last year. That Masters 1000 event is played on an extremely fast hard court, while Indian Wells has some of the ATP Tour's slowest hard-court conditions.

Rune and Draper both have complete games, with the ability to punish mistakes and get forward but also defend effectively from behind the baseline when necessary. While both have plenty of momentum, Draper's win over Alcaraz is certainly the bigger confidence-booster. Rune has the edge in big-stage experience, as this is his fourth Masters 1000 final (1-2 record). This is the first Masters 1000 final for Draper, but the 2024 U.S. Open semifinalist had no trouble handling the moment in his first Masters 1000 semifinal against Alcaraz.

Indian Wells Men's Final Prediction: Draper def. Rune 7-6, 4-6, 6-3