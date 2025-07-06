Wimbledon 2025: Women's Star on Upset Alert on Star-Studded Monday

The fourth round of Wimbledon continues Monday from the grass courts of the All England Club in London. Underdogs on the women's side will look to add on to this tournament's hefty upset count, while favorites on the men's side are poised to keep rolling against familiar foes.

All men's singles matches at Grand Slams such as Wimbledon are best of five sets, while women's singles matches are best of three sets. A mix of players' previous grass court results, recent form and stylistic matchups can help pinpoint intriguing betting opportunities, both among favorites likely to cruise to victory and underdogs ready to pull off upsets. The aforementioned underdogs are highlighted in the Upset Alert section, the Lock It In section covers players who can safely be viewed as favorites, while the Value Bets section recommends enticing options in matchups that are considered closer to toss-ups.

Wimbledon Tennis Picks: Upset Alert

Clara Tauson (+290) vs. Iga Swiatek

Tauson's 7-6 (6), 6-3 win over 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina was a more impressive grass-court win than beating Swiatek here would be, considering Iga's trying to reach only her second Wimbledon quarterfinal in six tries. The 23rd-seeded Dane's a big hitter, whose power coupled with the quickness of the grass will rob Swiatek of time, exposing the No. 8 seed's vulnerability. Swiatek's at her best when she has enough time to set up, especially on the forehand. Both of their previous encounters went to Swiatek on hard courts, but they haven't played since March of 2022, and the 22-year-old Tauson has developed her game significantly since then.

Belinda Bencic (+160) vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova

Alexandrova has an 18-spot edge in the rankings at No. 17, but this is the stage at which the 30-year-old Russian usually falters. She has never advanced past the Round of 16 at a Grand Slam, while Bencic has advanced to the quarterfinals or better at a major three times. Bencic's ability to take the ball early should disrupt the error-prone Alexandrova's timing, as this is a much tougher matchup after Alexandrova defeated three opponents ranked no higher than 69th. These two have split eight previous matchups, and while Alexandrova made quick work of Bencic on the grass of Bad Homburg recently, that was a much lower-stakes meeting.

Honorable Mention

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (+350) vs. Liudmila Samsonova

Wimbledon Tennis Odds: Lock It In

Ben Shelton (-380) vs. Lorenzo Sonego

This is a familiar matchup, as Shelton's looking to knock Sonego out for the third time in as many Grand Slams this year. Shelton won in a tight four-setter in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open and won in five sets in the first round of the French Open. The big-serving American is ranked No. 10 while the Italian veteran's No. 47. Their clay-court match at Roland Garros was probably Sonego's best chance of beating Shelton, as Shelton's serve is nearly unbreakable on the faster grass. Shelton has dropped serve only twice in three matches and has yet to lose a set in this tournament, while Sonego needed a fifth-set tiebreak to nudge past Shelton's 29th-seeded compatriot Brandon Nakashima in the third round.

Novak Djokovic (-575) vs. Alex de Minaur

Djokovic has looked motivated and healthy in this tournament, cruising into the Round of 16 while handing out a bagel in each of his last two matches. His head-to-head edge over de Minaur is just 2-1, but Djokovic dropped only five games in their only previous Grand Slam matchup, in the Round of 16 at the 2023 Australian Open. De Minaur's healthy this year after being unable to take the court for what would have been a Wimbledon quarterfinal clash between these two last year, but the 11th-ranked Aussie lacks the weapons to take the match to Djokovic, and relying on the Serbian legend to beat himself in the second week of a major is a losing proposition.

Honorable Mention

Jannik Sinner (-2500) vs. Grigor Dimitrov

Wimbledon Tennis Predictions: Value Bets

Mirra Andreeva (-175) vs. Emma Navarro

Both of these players like to work the point and have a great mix of anticipation and court coverage, but Andreeva executes that style better, which is why the Russian has a three-spot edge in the rankings despite being six years younger. Andreeva also gets more free points on serve, which should help her get on the front foot in more rallies. Their only previous encounter also came in quick conditions, on the hard courts of Cincinnati in August, and Andreeva dominated 6-2, 6-2.

Honorable Mention

Marin Cilic (-110) vs. Flavio Cobolli