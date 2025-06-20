This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

Best WNBA Bets Today: Friday, June 20

Paige Bueckers over 17.5 (-115) at Connecticut Sun

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:15 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Since returning from a four-game absence, Bueckers has averaged 23.7 points per game, including a career-high 35 against the Phoenix on June 11. In the first matchup between these teams, the rookie dropped 21 points and seven assists in 35 minutes during a 109-87 win.

Brittney Sykes over 17.5 points (-115) at Atlanta Dream

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:25 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Sykes has been hit or miss recently, scoring 32, 9, 28, and 7 over her last four appearances, respectively. However, she's scored at least 20 points in eight of her 11 appearances on the season.

A'ja Wilson under 36.5 PTS+REB+AST (-110) versus Seattle Storm

FanDuel Sportsbook, 10:30 a.m. CT

Steve Bulanda: During Wilson's 2024 MVP season, she topped this number on a regular basis, but her offensive efficiency has dropped off significantly this season. Surprisingly, we're still getting a line based on her 2024 performance. She has only exceeded 36 PRA in 2 of 8 games in 2025. Wilson has missed the past three games with a concussion, and if she plays in this one, it's unlikely that she has one of her best games of the season against a Seattle team that has contained her to an average of 26.5 PRA in two games. If you're interested in this bet, act fast because this line has already dropped from 39.5 PRA to 36.5 this morning, and I would pass if it gets any lower.