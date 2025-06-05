Best WNBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Thursday, June 5

This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

Best WNBA Bets Today: Thursday, June 5

Kiki Iriafen Over 19.5 Points + Rebounds (-128) vs. New York Liberty

FanDuel Sportsbook, 4:15 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Iriafen has had a stellar start to her rookie season, and she's hit the over on this combo in six of her first eight WNBA appearances. The Liberty are a formidable opponent, but they've allowed the most rebounds to opposing forwards this season, which improves Iriafen's chances of hitting the over on this combo once again. Shakira Austin will presumably become more involved as she gets healthier, but I think that Iriafen should still have chances to contribute Thursday.

Janelle Salaun Over 5.5 Rebounds (-130) at Phoenix Mercury

DraftKings Sportsbook, 11:29 a.m. CT

Alex Barutha: The rookie is establishing herself as a quality rebounder, averaging 7.4 boards on the season. While this game is expected to be played at a relatively slow pace -- a 157 over/under; PHO -6.5 -- the Mercury are down Alyssa Thomas and give up the third-most rebounds per 40 minutes (36.1) in the WNBA.

Veronica Burton Over 9.5 Points (-104) at Phoenix Mercury

FanDuel Sportsbook, 4:25 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: This line is basically predicting whether Burton will be efficient during Thursday's matchup, as she's scored at least 12 points in four of her six appearances this season while shooting 46.3 percent from the floor in those outings. However, she was held to two points in her other two appearances this year, going just 1-for-11 from the floor during that pair of matchups. Opposing guards have had middling efficiency against the Mercury this season, but the team remains incredibly shorthanded for Thursday's matchup, so I think that Burton will be able to post double-digit points.