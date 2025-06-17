This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

Best WNBA Bets Today: Tuesday, June 17

Veronica Burton OVER 10.5 points (-140) at Dallas Wings

BetMGM, 1:40 p.m. EST

Ken Crites: The Valkyries face the last-place Wings tonight with six-plus Golden State players on the injury shelf. Tiffany Hayes is a game-time decision with a nose injury. The lowly Wings match-up would be a wise time to rest Hayes. Burton is averaging 11.9 points per game but has struggled a bit in her last two contests. Extra playing time and a Wings team that gives up an Association-worst 88.5 points per game seems like an ideal formula for Burton to have a bounce-back game. The K-Train is a mediocre 15-13 on the season, so feel free to fade!

Caitlin Clark under 21.5 points (-125) versus Connecticut Sun

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:30 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Clark was fantastic in her return from a five-game absence against the Liberty on Saturday, scoring 32 points, but she's eclipsed this mark only one other time this season. The Fever are 17.5-point favorites, and if this one turns ugly, I'm sure Indiana would be fine giving Clark some rest in the second half. While I don't think it'll be a big scoring night for Clark, I would be interested in taking over 9.5 assists (-105). She's dished out at least nine dimes in four of her five appearances and could be looking to get her teammates involved early and often against an inferior opponent.

Angel Reese over 30 PTS+REB+AST (+165) versus Washington Mystics

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:45 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Reese is coming off her first career triple-double against the Sun on Sunday and faces another juicy matchup against the Mystics. After a slow start, the Sky need to take advantage of situations like this, and that means feeding Reese. When she has scored in double figures this season (7 of 10 games), Reese has averaged 13.1 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game.

Sabrina Ionescu over 2.5 three-pointers (+115) versus Atlanta Dream

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:10 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Ionescu has attempted at least 10 and made at least two three-pointers in four of New York's last six games, making four or more four times. She's coming off her highest-scoring outing of the year during Saturday's loss in Indiana and will look to stay hot against another tough opponent.

Napheesa Collier over 23.5 points (-125) versus Las Vegas Aces

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:15 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: With no A'ja Wilson, there's real blowout potential in this matchup, which could mean a lesser role for Collier. However, I think the Aces at least keep this one close, and if that's the case, Collier should continue to thrive. She's surpassed this mark in four of her last five games, averaging 25.4 points during that stretch.

Nneka Ogwumike over 7.5 rebounds (-135) at Los Angeles Sparks

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:25 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Ogwumike is coming off her worst outing of the season but is in a prime spot to bounce back against her former team. She's grabbed at least eight rebounds in seven of 11 games this season.