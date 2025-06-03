Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

Best WNBA Bets Today: Tuesday, June 3

Skylar Diggins over 7.5 assists vs. Dallas Wings (-110)

FanDuel Sportsbook, 11:00 a.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Diggins hasn't reached this mark in three straight games but surpassed it in her previous three appearances. Diggins leads the Storm with 6.6 dimes per game, and Dallas gives up 25.5 assists per game, the highest mark in the league.

Satou Sabally over 8.5 rebounds at Minnesota Lynx (-110)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 11:15 a.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Minnesota has one of the best rebounding teams in the league, but Sabally has reached this mark in five straight games, including an 11-board performance against the Lynx last Friday.

Kiki Iriafen over 20.5 Points+Rebounds at Indiana Fever (-115)

FanDuel Sportsbook, 12:30 p.m. CT

Steve Bulanda: Iriafen has hit 22 or more Points + Rebounds in 5 of the past 6 games. In the past two games since Aaliyah Edwards and Shakira Austin returned, her minutes were down to 24 per game compared to 30 with one or both of them out. There is some risk that their playing time could ramp up and reduce Iriafen's time further, however, I'm encouraged by the fact that Kiki was second only to Brittney Sykes in field goal attempts in each of those two games. That includes a 16-point, 8-rebound effort in 23 minutes against Indiana last Wednesday.

Kiki Iriafen over 11.5 points at Indiana Fever (-115)

Hard Rock Sportsbook, 2:22 p.m. CT

Alex Barutha: Iriafen has started her career strong, averaging 13.1 points and 10.1 rebounds through seven games. The Mystics are cold, but so are the Fever due to injury. The game is set with the Mystics as five-point underdogs with a 161 over/under, so there should be decent scoring opportunities available for Iriafen. I'm encouraged by her overall shot attempts, as she's taking 10.9 field goals and 4.3 free throws per contest.