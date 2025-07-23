Menu
Best WNBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Wednesday, July 23

RotoWire expert Jason Shebilske picks his best bet for Wednesday's WNBA game, including a fade on Satou Sabally when the Phoenix Mercury face the Atlanta Dream.
July 23, 2025
WNBA Betting Picks

Best WNBA Bets Today: Wednesday, July 23

Satou Sabally Under 24.5 Points + Rebounds (-120) vs. Atlanta Dream

BetMGM, 4:15 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Sabally has been available more this season than she has been in previous years, but she missed the last four games due to an ankle injury. She'll be back in action Wednesday, but it's not yet clear whether she'll face any limitations against Atlanta. She was held under this line in four of her five appearances leading up to her absence, and it wouldn't be surprising to see her recent cold spell continue, especially since the Dream are an above-average team against opposing forwards.

Jason Shebilske
Jason joined RotoWire in 2019. In 2023, he was named the FSWA Player Notes Writer of the Year. In addition to RotoWire, Jason writes for the Sports Broadcast Journal. In 2024, he was dubbed "The Polish Parlay" for his WNBA hot betting streak.