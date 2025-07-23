Check out RotoWire's Sports Betting page for the latest WNBA Odds, including WNBA Futures. For updated WNBA player news and WNBA Injury Report info, check out RotoWire's WNBA Lineups and WNBA Daily Projections.

Best WNBA Bets Today: Wednesday, July 23

Satou Sabally Under 24.5 Points + Rebounds (-120) vs. Atlanta Dream

BetMGM, 4:15 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Sabally has been available more this season than she has been in previous years, but she missed the last four games due to an ankle injury. She'll be back in action Wednesday, but it's not yet clear whether she'll face any limitations against Atlanta. She was held under this line in four of her five appearances leading up to her absence, and it wouldn't be surprising to see her recent cold spell continue, especially since the Dream are an above-average team against opposing forwards.