Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

Check out RotoWire's Sports Betting page for the latest WNBA Odds, including WNBA Futures. For updated WNBA player news and WNBA Injury Report info, check out RotoWire's WNBA Lineups and WNBA Daily Projections.

Be sure to also check out the new Best WNBA Picks and Props page to see analysis of some of the best bets available across the major sportsbooks. New users betting on games can use our best sportsbook promo codes to get the best value.

RotoWire's Picks and Props tool can now be downloaded for free in the App Store and on Google Play. Find out RotoWire's top picks for every sport on the go and in an easy-to-use format!

Best WNBA Bets Today: Tuesday, June 10

Sabrina Ionescu over 17.5 points (-145) versus Chicago Sky

DraftKings Sportsbook, 12:05 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: After a slow start to the season, Ionescu has reached this mark in three of New York's last four games. The Sky are also the only team in the league giving up at least 90 points per game to start the campaign.

Brionna Jones over 7.5 rebounds (+115) versus Indiana Fever

DraftKings Sportsbook, 10:20 a.m. CT

Steve Bulanda: Jones has averaged just 4.3 rebounds per game during a three-game road trip, but the Dream will be back home tonight, where she's averaging 11.7 per game. This is a good matchup for her, as Indiana has had trouble containing top forwards and centers, including Jones herself, who grabbed 11 and 13 boards in two previous matchups with the Fever. Consider the alt line of 9+ rebounds at +195.

Angel Reese under 22.5 PTS+REB (-106) at New York Liberty

FanDuel Sportsbook, 10:50 a.m. CT

Steve Bulanda: This game has high blowout potential, which doesn't bode well for Chicago players' overs, as they are likely going to struggle against the league's top scoring defense, then get benched for the last few minutes of the game. In the past three games when Reese played 27 minutes or fewer, she averaged just 4 points and 11 rebounds per game. That includes a 2-point, 12-rebound effort against New York earlier this season on 0-for-8 shooting from the field and 2-for-6 shooting from the free throw line.