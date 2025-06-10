Menu
Best WNBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Tuesday, June 10

Written by 
Steve "The Spatula" Bulanda 
Kirien Sprecher 
Published on June 10, 2025
This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

Check out RotoWire's Sports Betting page for the latest WNBA Odds, including WNBA Futures. For updated WNBA player news and WNBA Injury Report info, check out RotoWire's WNBA Lineups and WNBA Daily Projections.

Be sure to also check out the new Best WNBA Picks and Props page to see analysis of some of the best bets available across the major sportsbooks.

RotoWire's Picks and Props tool can now be downloaded for free in the App Store and on Google Play.

Best WNBA Bets Today: Tuesday, June 10

Sabrina Ionescu over 17.5 points (-145) versus Chicago Sky

DraftKings Sportsbook, 12:05 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: After a slow start to the season, Ionescu has reached this mark in three of New York's last four games. The Sky are also the only team in the league giving up at least 90 points per game to start the campaign. 

Brionna Jones over 7.5 rebounds (+115) versus Indiana Fever

DraftKings Sportsbook, 10:20 a.m. CT

Steve Bulanda: Jones has averaged just 4.3 rebounds per game during a three-game road trip, but the Dream will be back home tonight, where she's averaging 11.7 per game. This is a good matchup for her, as Indiana has had trouble containing top forwards and centers, including Jones herself, who grabbed 11 and 13 boards in two previous matchups with the Fever. Consider the alt line of 9+ rebounds at +195.

Angel Reese under 22.5 PTS+REB (-106) at New York Liberty

FanDuel Sportsbook, 10:50 a.m. CT

Steve Bulanda: This game has high blowout potential, which doesn't bode well for Chicago players' overs, as they are likely going to struggle against the league's top scoring defense, then get benched for the last few minutes of the game. In the past three games when Reese played 27 minutes or fewer, she averaged just 4 points and 11 rebounds per game. That includes a 2-point, 12-rebound effort against New York earlier this season on 0-for-8 shooting from the field and 2-for-6 shooting from the free throw line.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Steve
Steve "The Spatula" Bulanda
Steve has served several roles with RotoWire, starting as an intern working on breaking news and analysis, moving to NBA beat writer and (years later) taking over as "marketing guy" and multi-sport contributor. He's also the undisputed best bowler at RotoWire, with multiple 800 series and 300 games. He will be thrilled when fantasy bowling becomes a thing someday.
Kirien Sprecher
Kirien Sprecher
Kirien Sprecher is a University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate who has covered the NBA, NFL and MLB for RotoWire since early 2021. In his free time, Kirien is probably arguing a foul call during a pickup basketball game at a local rec center.
