WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Friday, August 18

Aliyah Boston Over 7.5 Rebounds (-113) at Indiana Fever

FanDuel Sportsbook, 3:05 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Boston has had some inconsistent stretches during her rookie season, but she's been dominant on the boards since the start of August. The 21-year-old has secured at least eight rebounds in six consecutive games and posted double-doubles in two of those appearances. The Dream allow the most rebounds per game to opposing centers of any team in the league, so Boston should continue to have a chance to thrive Friday.

Teaira McCowan Under 10.5 Points (-125) at Connecticut Sun

FanDuel Sportsbook, 3:10 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: McCowan is averaging a career-high 11.6 points per game this season, but she's been held in check on the scoreboard recently, largely due to a limited shot volume. She's averaged just 5.3 field-goal attempts per game over her last four appearances and has been held to single-digit scoring totals in three of those matchups. The Sun have a solid frontcourt, so McCowan could have trouble generating much production Friday.

Chicago Sky at Atlanta Dream: Under 163 Points (-110)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3:10 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: The Sky and Dream are in the playoff mix, but they've both faced their fair share of struggles throughout the season. Both teams lost three consecutive games prior to the break for the Commissioner's Cup Championship. The Sky averaged 76.0 points per game during that stretch, while the Dream averaged 68.7 points. While the teams will surely hope to bounce back following the layoff, it could be tough for them to reach the mark of 163 points.

Breanna Stewart Over 21.5 Points (-113) at Phoenix Mercury

FanDuel Sportsbook – 11:30 a.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Stewart was woeful from the field Thursday, but that doesn't happen to the MVP candidate often. However, when it does, she tends to bounce back in a big way, which is what I expect versus Phoenix. In the only other meeting between these two teams, Stewart posted 28 points (7-13 FG, 11-13 FT, 3-6 3Pt), 14 rebounds and seven assists in 32 minutes.

Ezi Magbegor Over 13.5 Points (-115) vs. Minnesota Lynx

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3:15 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Magbegor has been effective on the scoreboard this month, as she's scored at least 14 points in four of her five appearances since the start of August while scoring in double figures in each of those matchups. The Lynx have a few solid frontcourt defenders, but Magbegor averaged 18.0 points per game during her first two appearances against Minnesota this year. It certainly seems possible that she'll be able to score at least 14 points again Friday.

