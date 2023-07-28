WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Friday, July 28

This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

Top Bets

Teaira McCowan Over 13.5 Points (-128) and Over 8.5 Rebounds (-113) vs. Washington Mystics

FanDuel Sportsbook, 11 a.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Over her last 10 appearances, McCowan has scored at least 14 points six times and has five double-doubles. During that stretch, she's averaging 13.1 points and 9.0 rebounds in 28.9 minutes per game. In her only game versus Washington this year, McCowan posted 10 points and 11 rebounds. The Mystics' frontcourt remains banged up with Shakira Austin (hip) and Elena Delle Donne (ankle) out, so I expect the 6-foot-7 McCowan to flirt with a double-double while dominating against Queen Egbo, Tianna Hawkins and Myisha Hines-Allen, who are all 6-foot-3 or shorter.

Washington Mystics at Dallas Wings: Over 164.5

DraftKings Sportsbook, 12:30 PM CT

Mitchell Hansen: In Friday night's battle between the Washington Mystics and Dallas Wings, we will likely see an offensive showcase between two teams who have been able to put up plenty of points as of late while not being able to hold down opponents on the defensive end. The Wings have been impressive on the offensive end all season and especially as of late and the Mystics, although they will be without key players such as Elena Delle Donne, Shakira Austin and Ariel Atkins, have been able to still tally high-scoring games without that big three. With the over/under listed at 164.5 points, go with the over in this game that will likely finish above that mark.

Jonquel Jones Over 8.5 Rebounds (+105) vs. Minnesota Lynx

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:25 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Jones has been on a tear in recent matchups with four consecutive double-doubles, and she's hauled in at least nine rebounds in nine consecutive matchups. The Lynx frontcourt is usually a formidable opponent, but Minnesota will be playing without Napheesa Collier on Friday. While Jessica Shepard and Dorka Juhasz are still talented players, Shepard will likely be limited once again following her lengthy absence due to a non-COVID illness. Although the Liberty are playing in the second half of a back-to-back set, Jones has a solid opportunity to excel on the boards once again.

Alanna Smith Over 6.5 Rebounds (-120) vs. Seattle Storm

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:30 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Smith was somewhat inconsistent on the boards in late June and early July, but she's heated up recently, hauling in at least seven rebounds in each of her last three appearances. During that stretch was a dominant performance in which she secured a season-high 17 rebounds against the Storm on Saturday. While she might not hit that number again during Friday's rematch, her line of 6.5 feels slightly low, and I predict that she'll at least be able to log seven rebounds at home.

