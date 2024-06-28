WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Friday, June 28

This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

Top WNBA Bets for Friday, June 28

The WNBA regular season continues with a two-game slate Friday. Both the Dream and Sparks have been trying to find their way recently following injuries to key players, and they'll have their hands full against the Sun and Mercury, respectively.

RotoWire's experts break down their favorite picks for the night.

Check out RotoWire's Sports Betting page for the latest WNBA Odds, including WNBA Futures. For updated WNBA player news and WNBA Injury Report info, check out RotoWire's WNBA Lineups and WNBA Daily Projections.

Be sure to also check out the new Best WNBA Picks and Props page to see analysis of some of the best bets available across the major sportsbooks. New users betting on games can use our best sportsbook promo codes to get the best value.

NEW: RotoWire's Picks and Props tool can now be downloaded for free in the App Store and on Google Play. Find out RotoWire's top picks for every sport on the go and in an easy-to-use format!

Best Bets for Friday, June 28

Alyssa Thomas Under 28.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-120) vs. Atlanta Dream

DraftKings Sportsbook, 11:15 a.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Without Rhyne Howard, who's sidelined indefinitely with an ankle injury, the Dream have looked horrible, posting a minus-46 point differential over the last three games. I expect Connecticut to blow this one open early, and I don't see Thomas playing enough minutes to surpass this lofty mark.

Diana Taurasi Under 4.5 Assists (-154) vs. Los Angeles Sparks

FanDuel Sportsbook, 3:00 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Taurasi has been fairly reliable as a scorer for the Mercury this season, but she's averaging just 2.3 assists per game, which is on track to be the lowest mark of her career. She's had at least five assists in a game just twice this season, both of which have come in her last five appearances, but especially if the Mercury pull ahead early, I expect the team to manage Taurasi's workload.

Kahleah Copper Under 21.5 Points (-125) vs. Los Angeles Sparks

FanDuel Sportsbook, 3:00 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Copper has been one of the most productive players for the Mercury to begin the 2024 season, but she's been more inconsistent on the scoreboard recently, including a nine-point game against the Lynx on Saturday, her second-lowest scoring total of the season. Copper was held to 12 points in the Mercury's first meeting with Los Angeles this season, a blowout win, and I expect her workload to be somewhat limited if Phoenix pulls ahead early once again Friday.