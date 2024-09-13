WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Friday, September 13

This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

Top WNBA Bets for Friday, September 13

Before the league takes a day off Saturday, five games will take place Friday night as the final week of the regular season rolls on with one playoff spot still up for grabs.

RotoWire's experts break down their favorite picks for the night.

Best Bets for Friday, September 13

Caitlin Clark Over 8.5 Assists (-140) vs. Las Vegas Aces

DraftKings Sportsbook, 12:20 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Clark had easily her worst performance since the Olympic break against Las Vegas on Wednesday, but I expect the rookie to bounce back Friday. Before her dud, Clark had averaged 10.8 assists per game over her previous five appearances and 10.5 dimes across her last 19 outingss, including an 11-assist performance against the Aces on July 2.

Las Vegas Aces -4 at Indiana Fever (-108)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:40 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: This spread is perplexing to me, as the Aces have won their first three games against the Fever by double-digit margins, including an 11-point win Wednesday. Many key players struggled for the Fever on Wednesday, but even if they bounce back Friday, I don't think the team has enough firepower to keep up with an Aces team playing at its full potential.

Jewell Loyd Under 29.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-128) at Dallas Wings

FanDuel Sportsbook, 2:45 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Loyd has the talent to take over a game on any given night, but she hasn't had many prolific stat lines in recent matchups. She's been held under 30 points + rebounds + assists in five of her last six appearances, and Friday's game has some blowout potential against the Wings, who have struggled this season. These are somewhat favorable odds given Loyd's recent output, so I like betting the under. I like Loyd under 21.5 points, which has the same odds on FanDuel.