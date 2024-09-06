WNBA Betting
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Friday, September 6

WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Friday, September 6

Written by 
Jason "The Polish Parlay" Shebilske 
Updated on September 6, 2024 5:38PM EST

This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

Top WNBA Bets for Friday, September 6

With just over a week remaining in the WNBA regular season, there are four playoff-relevant matchups Friday night.

RotoWire's experts break down their favorite picks for the night.

Check out RotoWire's Sports Betting page for the latest WNBA Odds, including WNBA Futures. For updated WNBA player news and WNBA Injury Report info, check out RotoWire's WNBA Lineups and WNBA Daily Projections.

Be sure to also check out the new Best WNBA Picks and Props page to see analysis of some of the best bets available across the major sportsbooks. New users betting on games can use our best sportsbook promo codes to get the best value.

NEW: RotoWire's Picks and Props tool can now be downloaded for free in the App Store and on Google Play. Find out RotoWire's top picks for every sport on the go and in an easy-to-use format!

Best Bets for Friday, September 6

Tina Charles Over 24.5 Points + Rebounds (-122) vs. Dallas Wings

FanDuel Sportsbook, 4:25 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Charles has been dominant recently, posting double-doubles in six of her eight appearances since the Olympic break and averaging 18.3 points and 12.4 rebounds in 33.4 minutes per game during that time. She'll face off against the Wings, who have allowed the most points per game to opposing forwards of any team in the league. While Charles fell just short of reaching 25 points + rebounds during Tuesday's loss to Phoenix, I expect her to bounce back Friday.

A'ja Wilson Over 40.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-118) at Connecticut Sun

FanDuel Sportsbook, 4:30 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Just in case anyone was still on the fence about whether Wilson was on track to win her third MVP award this year, the 28-year-old has been on a tear over the past week that should put the conversation to rest. Across her last three outings, she's averaged 32.3 points, 15.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 35.3 minutes per game. Although Wilson's combo line is lofty Friday, and she'll be facing off against a solid Sun frontcourt, she should have plenty of chances to contribute in what should be a competitive matchup.

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only WNBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire WNBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jason
Jason "The Polish Parlay" Shebilske
Jason joined RotoWire in 2019. In 2023, he was named the FSWA Player Notes Writer of the Year. In addition to RotoWire, Jason writes for the Sports Broadcast Journal. In 2024, he was dubbed "The Polish Parlay" for his WNBA hot betting streak.
WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Friday, September 6
WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Friday, September 6
WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Thursday, September 5
WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Thursday, September 5
WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Wednesday, September 4
WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Wednesday, September 4
WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Tuesday, September 3
WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Tuesday, September 3
WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Tuesday, September 3
WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Tuesday, September 3
WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Sunday, September 1
WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Sunday, September 1