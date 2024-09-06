WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Friday, September 6

This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

Top WNBA Bets for Friday, September 6

With just over a week remaining in the WNBA regular season, there are four playoff-relevant matchups Friday night.

RotoWire's experts break down their favorite picks for the night.

Best Bets for Friday, September 6

Tina Charles Over 24.5 Points + Rebounds (-122) vs. Dallas Wings

FanDuel Sportsbook, 4:25 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Charles has been dominant recently, posting double-doubles in six of her eight appearances since the Olympic break and averaging 18.3 points and 12.4 rebounds in 33.4 minutes per game during that time. She'll face off against the Wings, who have allowed the most points per game to opposing forwards of any team in the league. While Charles fell just short of reaching 25 points + rebounds during Tuesday's loss to Phoenix, I expect her to bounce back Friday.

A'ja Wilson Over 40.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-118) at Connecticut Sun

FanDuel Sportsbook, 4:30 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Just in case anyone was still on the fence about whether Wilson was on track to win her third MVP award this year, the 28-year-old has been on a tear over the past week that should put the conversation to rest. Across her last three outings, she's averaged 32.3 points, 15.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 35.3 minutes per game. Although Wilson's combo line is lofty Friday, and she'll be facing off against a solid Sun frontcourt, she should have plenty of chances to contribute in what should be a competitive matchup.