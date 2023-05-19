WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Opening Night

This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

WNBA Betting Picks For Tonight

New York Liberty -3 (-110) at Washington Mystics

DraftKings Sportsbook, 9:00 AM CT

Jason Shebilske: Although the Mystics are expected to be a formidable playoff contender and will be playing at home Friday, it seems likely that the Liberty's newly-formed superteam will be able to cover the spread in the regular-season opener. Courtney Vandersloot has been cleared to play after missing the preseason due to a concussion, and I expect the Liberty to flex their muscles on Opening Night to put the league on notice.

Elena Delle Donne over 19.5 points (-114) vs. New York Liberty

FanDuel Sportsbook, 11:00 AM CT

Kirien Sprecher: Delle Donne returned to action last year after playing in only three games over the previous two seasons due to multiple injuries. She periodically missed time and was limited when she was available, but she picked up her play toward the end of the 2022 campaign, posting at least 20 points in eight of her final 13 appearances. The two-time MVP declared herself the strongest she's ever been this offseason, which is quite the proclamation given how good she's been in her career, and I'll take her word for it. If she's indeed back to full strength, Washington will rely heavily on Delle Done from the jump versus the star-studded Liberty, and I expect her to submit her first MVP-caliber performance of 2023 in the season opener.

Kahleah Copper over 17.5 points (-113) at Minnesota Lynx

FanDuel Sportsbook, 11:00 AM CT

Kirien Sprecher: With Candace Parker, Courtney Vandersloot and Allie Quigley all out of the picture, Copper is set to take over as the go-to player for Chicago in 2023. That's reflected in her game-high point line, but I still expect the dynamic wing to exceed expectations in the season opener. Copper scored at least 17 points in 16 of her 31 appearances last year, averaging 15.7 points with 48/35/77 shooting splits.

Phoenix Mercury +1.5 (-110) at Los Angeles Sparks

DraftKings Sportsbook, 12:30 PM CT

Mitchell Hansen: To cap off Opening Night on Friday, the Phoenix Mercury and Los Angeles Sparks will take the court for what will be an emotional game in Los Angeles. Phoenix star Brittney Griner will return to the WNBA for the first time since returning home from being detained in Russia, which will make for a memorable night in the arena and on the court for the Mercury. The Sparks are an improved team this year and are playing at home, but the Mercury will come out with a desire to win the game for Griner and will come away victorious in the first game of the year while putting to rest the fact that they entered the game as underdogs in LA.

Phoenix Mercury Moneyline (+106) and Brittney Griner over 7.5 rebounds (-125) at Los Angeles Sparks

FanDuel Sportsbook, 3:00 PM CT

Chris Benzine: Brittney Griner averaged 9.5 boards per game in 2021 and is back and ready to dominate down low. The opportunity to do so presents itself in the opener against a Sparks team that struggled on the glass last season and brings back essentially the same frontline. I think the Mercury still have the better overall options in both the frontcourt and backcourt and will start the season off with a road win, and I'd be open to putting that on the moneyline as an additional bet on Phoenix.

Minnesota Lynx -4.5 (-108) vs. Chicago Sky

FanDuel Sportsbook, 3:00 PM CT

Chris Benzine: I expect this to be a night where the Lynx relentlessly feed Napheesa Collier, and the Sky won't have an answer for her. Chicago's frontcourt is super thin and down the expected starter at center in Isabelle Harrison, and I don't see the bodies available to make a dent. While Chicago's backcourt is interesting, I think Minnesota has enough to counter and take this by 5-plus points.

