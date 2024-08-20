WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Tuesday, August 20

This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

Top WNBA Bets for Tuesday, August 20

Following Monday's off-day, the WNBA resumes with a three-game slate Tuesday.

RotoWire's experts break down their favorite picks for the night.

Best Bets for Tuesday, August 20

Shakira Austin over 11.5 points (+100) versus Seattle Storm

DraftKings Sportsbook, 4:30 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: The Mystics traded Myisha Hines-Allen ahead of Tuesday's game, so there will be plenty of missing frontcourt minutes for Austin to fill. Austin has been limited to 20 minutes in each of her first two games back, so Washington may not want to risk giving her added minutes, but I do expect her to see increased usage when she is on the floor. Over those 40 minutes, Austin has tallied 25 points (9-15 FG), 15 rebounds, six steals and two blocks. Even in limited minutes, Austin can stuff the stat sheet.

Alyssa Thomas over 11.5 points (-125) versus Los Angeles Sparks

DraftKings Sportsbook, 4:30 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: The Sparks continue to be shorthanded and give up the league's highest field-goal percentage to opposing forwards. Thomas has scored at least 12 points in each of her first two games following the Olympic break and went 4-for-5 from the field in her only matchup versus the Sparks this season. I like Thomas to be aggressive after the Sun's disappointing loss in Atlanta on Sunday.

Satou Sabally over 18.5 points (-105) at New York Liberty

DraftKings Sportsbook, 4:05 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Sabally returned to action during the Paris Olympics and was excellent in her 2024 WNBA season debut versus Connecticut, dropping 20 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. The Wings will need Sabally at her best if they have any chance of beating the top-seeded Liberty.