WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Tuesday, August 22

Top Bets

Natasha Cloud Over 14.5 Points (+102) versus Connecticut Sun

Kirien Sprecher: Elena Delle Donne (hip) and Shakira Austin (hip) could both be available, but even if they're cleared, I expected them to operate under a minutes restriction. With those two out of the lineup for the most part, Cloud has surpassed 15 points in three of her last four appearances, averaging 15.8 points and 4.5 assists during that stretch.

Kahleah Copper Over 17.5 Points (-122) versus Seattle Storm

Kirien Sprecher: From July 9 to Aug. 8, Copper scored at least 17 points in 10 straight games and averaged 24.5 points on 49.7 percent shooting during that stretch. She's cooled off since then, and so have the Sky. Chicago will need its top offensive weapon firing on all cylinders if the Sky hope to break out of their current five-game slide. In two previous meetings versus Seattle, Copper scored 17 and 29 points, respectively.

Las Vegas Aces -15.5 at Atlanta Dream

Nick Whalen: This is a big number, but it could swell even larger as tip-off approaches due to a handful of key injuries on the Dream side. Nia Coffey has already been ruled out, while Allisha Gray and Rhyne Howard are expected to be sidelined as well. That would put the Dream down three starters against the WNBA's No. 1 offense and defense. In three previous meetings this season, the Aces own victories by 5, 21 and 21 points.

Teaira McCowan Under 8.5 Rebounds (-130) at Minnesota Lynx

Kirien Sprecher: McCowan has recorded back-to-back double-doubles coming into Tuesday's matchup, but over her last seven appearances, she's averaged 7.1 boards per game. In her lone appearance against Minnesota this season, the center posted six rebounds in 19 minutes. While McCowan is certainly capable of putting up big rebounding nights, I don't expect her to dominate against the Lynx's stout frontcourt.

