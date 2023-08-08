WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Tuesday, August 8

This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

Top Bets

Sami Whitcomb Under 10.5 Points (+100) versus Connecticut Sun

FanDuel Sportsbook, 11:00 a.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Whitcomb has started five straight games and scored in double figures three times during that stretch, but she remains a sporadic producer and has struggled against Connecticut this season. In two games against the Sun, the sharpshooter has totaled just eight points while going 2-for-12 from the field.

Jordin Canada Over 13.5 Points (-118) at Indiana Fever

FanDuel Sportsbook, 11:00 a.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: The Sparks and Fever matched up in back-to-back contests at the end of July and Canada notched at least 20 points in both of those games, adding 17 total assists for good measure. Los Angeles continues to deal with numerous injuries, so Canada should remain a go-to scorer in Tuesday's showdown.

Marina Mabrey Over 3.5 Assists (-115) versus Minnesota Lynx

FanDuel Sportsbook, 11:00 a.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Mabrey has dished out at least four assists in more than half of her contests this season (14 times across 26 appearances) and is averaging 4.2 dimes over her last six appearances. She's also coming off a 32-point performance, so I expect Minnesota to try and make Mabrey more of a facilitator Tuesday.

Jackie Young Over 16.5 Points (-110) at Dallas Wings

DraftKings Sportsbook, 10:00 a.m. CT

Nick Whalen: I like this as a big-time bounceback spot for the Aces, who were embarrassed by the Liberty over the weekend in their third loss of the season. They're on the road again tonight, but I fully expect Las Vegas to refocus and take care of business as a 9.0-point favorite. I'm fine betting the spread, but I also like Young's point total. She's averaging north of 18 points per game in the last month while shooting nearly 47 percent from downtown. These are two of the three fastest-paced teams in the WNBA, so this game could easily be played in the 90s or even low-100s, as was the case in their last meeting on July 30.

Tianna Hawkins Over 13.5 Points (-105) at Phoenix Mercury

DraftKings Sportsbook, 10:00 a.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Hawkins has been productive on the scoreboard recently, scoring at least 17 points in three consecutive games. This line feels as though it's accounting for the return of some injured Mystics players, but with all of them out or doubtful, Hawkins should have plenty of chances to shine once again.

