WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Tuesday, July 25

Brittney Griner Over 16.5 Points (-130) and Over 6.5 Rebounds (-113) at Atlanta Dream

Kirien Sprecher: Griner has struggled over her last four appearances, averaging just 12.3 points and 6.8 rebounds per game, but she faces an Atlanta squad Tuesday that allows the second-most rebounds per game and third-most points per game. The two teams have yet to play in 2023, but the former MVP has an advantageous matchup and should be able to submit a bounce-back performance versus the Dream's frontcourt.

Jonquel Jones Over 12.5 Points (-113) and Over 6.5 Rebounds (-130) versus Seattle Storm

Kirien Sprecher: After being limited to start the year, Jones is starting to carve out a larger role with her new squad. Over her last nine appearances, she's averaged 13.9 points and 7.2 rebounds in 27.0 minutes per game, including back-to-back double-doubles with at least 18 points. Jones has struggled in New York's three prior contests versus Seattle this year, but I expect her to flirt with a third consecutive double-double Tuesday.

Marina Mabrey Over 12.5 Points (-128) versus Las Vegas Aces

Kirien Sprecher: Mabrey had a tough three-game stretch in mid-July, posting just 6.0 points on 16.7 percent shooting, but she bounced back with a 22-point performance Saturday in Seattle. In the only meeting between these two teams this season, Mabrey dropped 20 points (6-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT) in 30 minutes. I expect Mabrey to see similar usage Tuesday, as the Aces' defense will presumably key on Kahleah Copper again.

DeWanna Bonner Over 5.5 Rebounds (-113) at Dallas Wings

Kirien Sprecher: Bonner has grabbed at least six boards in five of her last six appearances, averaging 7.0 rebounds during that stretch. In the only prior meeting between these teams this year, Bonner grabbed just four boards, but she did score 22 points in the 80-74 win, which suggests Dallas' stout frontcourt was a bit overmatched despite Bonner's lack of rebounds. I expect a few more boards from Bonner on Tuesday during what should be a defensive showdown.

Azura Stevens Over 10.5 Points (-113) versus Indiana Fever

Kirien Sprecher: After scoring in double figures just once over her first 10 appearances, Stevens has reached that plateau in six of her last seven contests (four starts). During that stretch, she's averaged 13.3 points on 46.9 percent shooting, and I expect her to remain a key piece of the Sparks' offense against a Fever squad that is tied for the most points allowed per game (86.2).

Jewell Loyd Over 22.5 Points (-115) at New York Liberty

Nick Whalen: While Loyd hasn't been the most efficient scorer, she leads the WNBA in points per game and three-pointers made thus far as the clear No. 1 option for the struggling Storm. She's been bottled up in Seattle's first two post-All-Star-break games (24 combined points on 5-of-24 shooting), but I like her to round back into form against a Liberty team she's already tagged for 26 and 27 points, respectively, in two previous meetings. Both teams play at an above-average pace, and New York is allowing opponents to shoot 36.0 percent from deep this season.

Indiana Fever (+4.5) at Los Angeles Sparks (-110)

Mitchell Hansen: Oddsmakers believe the Sparks will take down Indiana on Friday night in Los Angeles, listing them as 4.5-point favorites against a young Fever squad. Both teams have struggled recently, with the Sparks coming into Friday losers of eight straight games and the Fever having lost nine of their last 10 games. Although Indiana hasn't been winning much as of late, I believe the Fever will bounce back and at least cover the 4.5-point spread and may even come away with a win on the road. The Sparks do have Lexie Brown back, which is a big addition to a Nneka Ogwumike-led offense, but expect Aliyah Boston to have a strong showing while leading Atlanta to victory.

Sabrina Ionescu Over 5.5 Assists (-120) versus Seattle Storm

Jason Shebilske: Ionescu has had some shaky performances over the first half of the season, but she's starting to hit her stride as part of New York's superteam. In addition to her historic three-point showing at the WNBA Skills Challenge in mid-July, she's had several solid regular-season performances, including in the assists column. Teammate Courtney Vandersloot draws most of the attention as a passer for the Liberty, but Ionescu has topped 5.5 assists in five of her last six appearances, including in a game against Seattle on July 8. I predict that her success will continue in Tuesday's matchup.

