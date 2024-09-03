WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Tuesday, September 3

This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

Top WNBA Bets for Tuesday, September 3

Following Monday's off-day, the WNBA resumes with a four-game slate Tuesday.

RotoWire's experts break down their favorite picks for the night.

Best Bets for Tuesday, September 3

Kahleah Copper over 30.5 Pts + Reb + Ast (-112) versus Atlanta Dream

FanDuel Sportsbook, 1:30 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: With Natasha Cloud (suspension) unavailable, I'm expecting a huge performance from Copper. After averaging 27.6 points and 5.1 rebounds from July 1 - August 16, Copper has cooled off a bit but having full control of the offense should help her get back on track. In the first meeting between these teams this season, Copper posted 38 points (11-20 FG) and six boards in 33 minutes.

A'ja Wilson over 39.5 Pts + Reb (-118) versus Chicago Sky

FanDuel Sportsbook, 1:35 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Over the last four games, Wilson has totaled 129 points and 57 rebounds. The Aces have struggled given their standards this season, but they've won two in a row thanks in large part to Wilson's MVP-caliber performances. Angel Reese just set the WNBA record for most rebounds in a single season, but Wilson is closing in on her third MVP and certainly won't let the rookie outshine her with playoff seeding up for grabs.

Nneka Ogwumike to grab 10+ rebounds (+280) at Connecticut Sun

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:15 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Ogwumike posted 20 points (7-15 FG) and 11 rebounds in 35 minutes during Sunday's 93-86 loss to the Sun. She's grabbed at least 10 boards in five of her last 12 games, averaging 9.0 rebounds during that stretch.

Arike Ogunbowale to score 20+ points versus Washington Mystics

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:20 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Ogunbowale has scored at least 20 points in four straight games, averaging 28.0 points during that stretch. The last time she faced Washington, Ogunbowale scored 23 points on 9-for-21 shooting in 40 minutes.