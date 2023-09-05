WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Tuesday, September 5

This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

Breanna Stewart Over 21.5 points (-110) at Dallas Wings

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:30 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: The Liberty will likely get Sabrina Ionescu (calf) back from a two-game absence, but I expect Stewart to lead the charge against Dallas. The MVP candidate is coming off a 26-point outing against Chicago on Sunday and has scored at least 25 points in each of her previous matchups against the Wings this year, including a 32-point performance on June 11.

Natasha Cloud Over 12.5 points (+100) at Phoenix Mercury

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:30 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: The Mystics continue to deal with a litany of injuries and will be without Ariel Atkins (nose) and Kristi Toliver (knee), so they'll need Cloud to handle increased offensive responsibilities. Cloud doesn't always operate as a score-first guard, but she's scored at least 12 points in 11 of her last 18 contests, averaging 13.9 points during that stretch.

Kahleah Copper Over 18.5 Points (-113) at Indiana Fever

FanDuel Sportsbook, 2:30 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Copper has scored at least 20 points in back-to-back games while trying to keep the Sky in playoff contention. I expect her to be aggressive again Tuesday. In her only appearance versus Indiana this year, Copper scored 24 points (9-18 FG).

Azura Stevens Over 10.5 Points (-106) at Connecticut Sun

FanDuel Sportsbook, 2:30 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Stevens has failed to score in double figures in three straight games, but she's taken 34 shots during that stretch. I expect her to remain aggressive Tuesday, as Los Angeles continues to deal with numerous injuries. If Stevens can shoot around 50 percent from the field, she should easily reach double figures again.

