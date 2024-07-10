WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Wednesday, July 10

This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

Top WNBA Bets for Wednesday, July 10

The WNBA features five matchups with tipoffs in the morning or afternoon tipoffs, including a matchup between the Liberty and Sun in the first matchup of the slate.

RotoWire's experts break down their favorite picks for the night.

Check out RotoWire's Sports Betting page for the latest WNBA Odds, including WNBA Futures. For updated WNBA player news and WNBA Injury Report info, check out RotoWire's WNBA Lineups and WNBA Daily Projections.

Be sure to also check out the new Best WNBA Picks and Props page to see analysis of some of the best bets available across the major sportsbooks. New users betting on games can use our best sportsbook promo codes to get the best value.

NEW: RotoWire's Picks and Props tool can now be downloaded for free in the App Store and on Google Play. Find out RotoWire's top picks for every sport on the go and in an easy-to-use format!

Best Bets for Wednesday, July 10

Connecticut Sun +2.5 vs. New York Liberty

DraftKings Sportsbook, 9:40 a.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Although the Liberty won the first matchup between these two teams this season, the Sun will be playing at home Wednesday, and New York will be playing without Betnijah Laney-Hamilton (knee). While the Liberty have enough talent to pick up the slack, Connecticut is a complete team and will be battling for the best record in the league. The Sun have won three consecutive games, while the Liberty are coming off a loss to the Fever.

Marina Mabrey to Record 4+ Assists (-132) vs. Atlanta Dream

FanDuel Sportsbook, 9:50 a.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Mabrey hasn't had her most consistent season over the first half of 2024, but she's been reliable as a passer and has had at least four assists in each of her last eight appearances. Although the Dream allow the third-fewest assists to opposing guards of any team in the league, they'll be shorthanded Wednesday, and this line is low enough to make it achievable for Mabrey.

NaLyssa Smith Over 8.5 Rebounds (-125) vs. Washington Mystics

DraftKings Sportsbook, 9:55 a.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Smith had some inconsistent stretches earlier this season, but she's hit her stride recently, averaging 13.3 rebounds per game over her last three appearances. The Mystics have allowed the third-most rebounds to opposing forwards this season, and the Fever will be playing without Temi Fagbenle (thumb) during Wednesday's matchup, so I like Smith's chances to maintain her success on the boards.

Kahleah Copper Over 22.5 Points (-160) vs. Dallas Wings

DraftKings Sportsbook, 9:45 a.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Copper has been on a scoring tear recently, including a 34-point performance against Dallas last Wednesday. Over three outings against the Wings this year, Copper has averaged 31.7 points. The odds on this bet aren't stellar, but it could be a solid addition to a parlay, or you can bet over 24.5 points on FanDuel with better odds. Those looking to bet Copper over 22.5 points can use a DraftKings promo code.