WNBA Daily Roundup: WNBA Fantasy Picks, WNBA Starting Lineups and Predictions (July 3)

Following Tuesday's four-game slate, the WNBA schedule quiets down slightly Wednesday with just one game. Rebecca Allen (lower back) and Brittney Griner (personal) are questionable for the matchup, and the Wings could have a chance to secure an upset if both of them are sidelined.

WNBA Schedule Today

Phoenix Mercury at Dallas Wings

WNBA News Roundup

Rebecca Allen Dealing with Lower Back Injury

Allen missed Monday's game against the Sun due to a lower back injury, and it's not yet clear whether she'll be able to return. The Mercury will get Diana Taurasi back in action Wednesday against Dallas, but Brittney Griner (personal) is questionable against the Wings.

WNBA Fantasy Risers and Fallers

Risers

Veronica Burton , G, Connecticut Sun

Burton signed with the Sun in early June but had a minimal role to begin her time with her new team. However, she's been a solid contributor in recent matchups despite maintaining her bench role, and she's logged double-digit ESPN Fantasy points in three consecutive outings. During that time, she's averaged 8.0 points adn 4.3 assists in 20.3 minutes per game, making her worth streaming consideration at this point.

Fallers

Emily Engstler , F, Washington Mystics

Engstler had a hot streak for the Mystics leading up to the Commissioner's Cup Championship, averaging 14.3 points and 5.7 rebounds in 21.3 minutes per game over her three appearances before the league's brief layoff. Her playing time has decreased slightly since the Mystics resumed play, and she's totaled 17 ESPN Fantasy points over her last three outings. She could bounce back at some point but can probably be dropped in most formats.

Matchup Previews

Phoenix Mercury at Dallas Wings

WNBA Injury Report

Phoenix

Name Pos Injury Status Return Rebecca Allen F Back GTD (Questionable) 7/3/2024 Brittney Griner C Personal GTD (Questionable) 7/3/2024 Charisma Osborne G Lower Leg OUT 7/7/2024

Dallas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Jaelyn Brown F Illness OUT 7/17/2024 Satou Sabally F Shoulder OUT 8/16/2024 Maddy Siegrist F Finger OUT 8/16/2024 Awak Kuier C Rest OFS 4/1/2025 Carla Leite G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025

WNBA Starting Lineups

Note: All starting lineups included are projected and have not been confirmed by each team.

Phoenix Mercury Projected Starters

*NOTE: Sophie Cunningham or Natasha Mack could start if Allen is out

**NOTE: Natasha Mack will likely start if Griner is out

Dallas Wings Projected Starters

Players to Watch

Odyssey Sims , G, Dallas Wings

Sims has been a riser since signing a contract with the Wings, and she was rewarded with a starting role Monday against Seattle. While the Wings lost by a significant margin Monday, it wouldn't be surprising to see Sims continue to start, while Sevgi Uzun will likely continue to come off the bench.