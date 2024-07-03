WNBA Daily Roundup: WNBA Fantasy Picks, WNBA Starting Lineups and Predictions (July 3)

This article is part of our WNBA Fantasy Primer series.
WNBA Fantasy Picks, WNBA Starting Lineups and Previews Tonight
Following Tuesday's four-game slate, the WNBA schedule quiets down slightly Wednesday with just one game. Rebecca Allen (lower back) and Brittney Griner (personal) are questionable for the matchup, and the Wings could have a chance to secure an upset if both of them are sidelined.
WNBA Schedule Today
Phoenix Mercury at Dallas Wings
WNBA News Roundup
Rebecca Allen Dealing with Lower Back Injury
Allen missed Monday's game against the Sun due to a lower back injury, and it's not yet clear whether she'll be able to return. The Mercury will get Diana Taurasi back in action Wednesday against Dallas, but Brittney Griner (personal) is questionable against the Wings.
WNBA Fantasy Risers and Fallers
Risers
- Veronica Burton, G, Connecticut Sun
Burton signed with the Sun in early June but had a minimal role to begin her time with her new team. However, she's been a solid contributor in recent matchups despite maintaining her bench role, and she's logged double-digit ESPN Fantasy points in three consecutive outings. During that time, she's averaged 8.0 points adn 4.3 assists in 20.3 minutes per game, making her worth streaming consideration at this point.
Fallers
- Emily Engstler, F, Washington Mystics
Engstler had a hot streak for the Mystics leading up to the Commissioner's Cup Championship, averaging 14.3 points and 5.7 rebounds in 21.3 minutes per game over her three appearances before the league's brief layoff. Her playing time has decreased slightly since the Mystics resumed play, and she's totaled 17 ESPN Fantasy points over her last three outings. She could bounce back at some point but can probably be dropped in most formats.
Matchup Previews
Phoenix Mercury at Dallas Wings
WNBA Injury Report
Phoenix
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Rebecca Allen
|F
|Back
|GTD (Questionable)
|7/3/2024
|Brittney Griner
|C
|Personal
|GTD (Questionable)
|7/3/2024
|Charisma Osborne
|G
|Lower Leg
|OUT
|7/7/2024
Dallas
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Jaelyn Brown
|F
|Illness
|OUT
|7/17/2024
|Satou Sabally
|F
|Shoulder
|OUT
|8/16/2024
|Maddy Siegrist
|F
|Finger
|OUT
|8/16/2024
|Awak Kuier
|C
|Rest
|OFS
|4/1/2025
|Carla Leite
|G
|Not Injury Related
|OFS
|5/1/2025
WNBA Starting Lineups
Note: All starting lineups included are projected and have not been confirmed by each team. For updated lineups as tipoff approaches, check out RotoWire's WNBA Daily Lineups page.
Phoenix Mercury Projected Starters
- Natasha Cloud
- Diana Taurasi
- Kahleah Copper
- Rebecca Allen* (Questionable)
- Brittney Griner** (Questionable)
*NOTE: Sophie Cunningham or Natasha Mack could start if Allen is out
**NOTE: Natasha Mack will likely start if Griner is out
Dallas Wings Projected Starters
Players to Watch
- Odyssey Sims, G, Dallas Wings
Sims has been a riser since signing a contract with the Wings, and she was rewarded with a starting role Monday against Seattle. While the Wings lost by a significant margin Monday, it wouldn't be surprising to see Sims continue to start, while Sevgi Uzun will likely continue to come off the bench.