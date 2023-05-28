WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Sunday, May 28

WNBA Schedule Today

Indiana Fever at Atlanta Dream

Dallas Wings at Chicago Sky

Minnesota Lynx at Las Vegas Aces

Line: Atlanta -7.5

O/U: 163.0

Injury Report - Fever vs. Dream

Note: All return dates are estimates

Indiana

Name Pos Injury Status Return Bernadett Hatar C Not Injury Related OUT 5/28/2023

Atlanta

Name Pos Injury Status Return Danielle Robinson G Knee GTD 5/28/2023 Iliana Rupert C Not Injury Related OUT 5/28/2023

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Indiana comes into Sunday's contest looking for its first win of the season, having started the year off with losses to tough opposition in Connecticut and New York. The Fever are still a young team headlined by the likes of rookie Aliyah Boston and second-year player NaLyssa Smith, and that has shown so far with inconsistent play. Indiana is averaging league-low marks of 67 points per game and 34.5 percent shooting from the field while giving up 80 points to opponents on average.

Atlanta enters this game at 1-1 on the season and is coming off its first win of the year last Tuesday in Minnesota, where the Dream erased a 19-point deficit to come back and win. The addition of Allisha Gray has paid off so far for Atlanta, with the guard averaging 18.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists through two games. Cheyenne Parker and Rhyne Howard have been good pairings alongside Gray to provide Atlanta with a nice balance offensively. The Dream are rested and should be ready for this game against a team they are superior to.

Dallas Wings at Chicago Sky

Line: Chicago -3

O/U: 162.5

Injury Report - Wings vs. Sky

Dallas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Teaira McCowan C Knee GTD 5/28/2023 Diamond DeShields F Knee OUT 6/14/2023 Lou Lopez Senechal G Knee OUT 7/12/2023 Kitija Laksa G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2024

Chicago

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Dallas has been one of the more fun teams to watch early on in the WNBA season, with the talented Wings offense being put on display often over their first two games of the year which have resulted in a pair of wins. Dallas, which ranks in the top three in the WNBA in points per game (90, second-best) and field goal percentage (43.2 percent, third-best), is led by the dominant duo of Arike Ogunbowale and Satou Sabally, who are both averaging north of 20 points per game through two contests. The Wings could end up being a team to watch this season, and they have looked impressive early.

After an offseason of change, Chicago is going through a bit of a rebuild in 2023 by the Sky haven't looked too bad through the first three games of the season. The Sky hold a record of 2-1 entering Sunday's game against Dallas, securing wins over Minnesota and Phoenix while coming up just two points short against Washington on Friday. The Sky do have a growing injury report, which will catch up to them at some point, but Kahleah Copper and company are holding their own early on this season.

Minnesota Lynx at Las Vegas Aces

Line: Las Vegas -12.5

O/U: 170.0

Injury Report - Lynx vs. Aces

Minnesota

Name Pos Injury Status Return Natalie Achonwa C Personal GTD 5/28/2023

Las Vegas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Riquna Williams G Back OUT 5/28/2023

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Minnesota has struggled to start the 2023 season, still looking for its first win of the year with a record of 0-3. The task of trying to get the first win won't be easy against the defending champions on their home court on Sunday. The Lynx have the second-worst defensive rating in the WNBA (104.2), while the Aces are averaging a league-high 99.5 points per game this season. This game could result in the young Lynx team still looking for their first win following Sunday's contest.

Las Vegas has looked impressive through the first three games of the year, mainly the Aces' high-powered offense that can put up points early and often against opponents. This team was already talented on offense even before adding the likes of Candace Parker and Alysha Clark this offseason. And Jackie Young is playing out of her mind early on this season to go along with the stellar play of Kelsey Plum, A'ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray and others. Even though Las Vegas is taking part in the second night of a back-to-back in this game Sunday, the Aces are just too talented to not top a young, struggling Lynx team.

WNBA DFS Picks Today

DraftKings

Wilson is off to another strong start to the year and Minnesota's lack of a post-presence could set up for a big night from her. Young has played some of her best basketball to start the 2023 season, meaning her being under $10,000 is a great value. NaLyssa Smith has once again been strong for Indiana and will likely continue to be a focal point for the team alongside Aliyah Boston.

FanDuel

All three players listed have the ability to turn things up a notch offensively and have done that at various times through the first week or so of the regular season. Ogunbowale continues to lead the Wings, Allisha Gray has proven to be a solid signing for Atlanta and Chelsea Gray continues her stellar play while also seeming to step up to the occasion for Minnesota.

