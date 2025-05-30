WNBA DFS Tips & Top Picks for Friday, May 30

Friday will be a packed slate in the WNBA, with five games happening throughout the slate. The action will begin with two contests at 7:30 p.m. ET, as the Mystics will host the Liberty and the Fever will take on the Sun. Three more games will follow at 10:00 p.m. ET, headlined by the matchup between the Mercury and the Lynx. Also on the schedule, we'll have the Aces hosting the Sparks, and the Storm will do the same against the Dream.

There's plenty of value on this five-game slate, so let's look at which players are worth targeting from a DFS perspective.

New York Liberty at Washington Mystics

Line: Liberty -8.0

O/U: 161.5

Injury Updates and Impact on WNBA DFS Lineups - Liberty vs. Mystics

New York

Washington

Name Pos Injury Status Return Sika Kone F Wrist GTD (Questionable) 5/30/2025 Georgia Amoore G Knee OFS 5/1/2026 Bernadett Hatar C Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2026

It shouldn't be surprising to see the Liberty as the overwhelming favorite for this matchup. After all, they're the reigning WNBA champions and are enjoying a solid start to the season. Meanwhile, the Mystics are in the midst of a rebuilding process, although they're showing some positives in the opening stages of the campaign. The play of rookie Sonia Citron has been outstanding for Washington, as she's averaging 15.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 0.7 steals per game while scoring at least 15 points in three of her six outings. Another rookie, Kiki Iriafen, has recorded four double-doubles in six appearances.

This will be the first head-to-head meeting for these two clubs this season. The Mystics are coming off an 83-77 win over the Fever on Wednesday, a win that snapped a three-game losing skid. Meanwhile, the Liberty remain undefeated and topped the Valkyries, 82-77, in the first leg of a back-to-back set Thursday. New York should have enough firepower to get past Washington, but it remains to be seen just how much gas New York will have left in the tank on the second leg of a back-to-back set.

Connecticut Sun at Indiana Fever

Line: Fever -13.0

O/U: 157.5

Injury Updates and Impact on WNBA DFS Lineups - Sun vs. Fever

Connecticut

Name Pos Injury Status Return Marina Mabrey G Quadriceps GTD (Questionable) 5/30/2025 Olivia Nelson-Ododa C Ankle GTD (Questionable) 5/30/2025 Lindsay Allen G Hamstring OUT 6/6/2025 Leila Lacan G Not Injury Related OUT 7/6/2025

Indiana

Name Pos Injury Status Return Caitlin Clark G Quadriceps OUT 6/10/2025 Kristy Wallace G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2026

At least on paper and looking strictly at the betting lines, the Fever are the biggest favorite for Friday's five-game slate despite the absence of Caitlin Clark (quadriceps), which speaks volumes about the gap between these two teams ahead of this matchup. The Fever are far from being at their best and enter this game on a two-game losing skid while dropping three of their last four, and their most recent game was an 83-77 loss to the Mystics on Wednesday.

They'll face a Sun team that remains winless through five contests while coming off a 22-point loss to the lowly Wings on Tuesday. Three of Connecticut's last four defeats have come by double-digit margins, so at least the team has shown the ability to compete regularly, but at some point, the team needs to start winning. Don't bank on that happening Friday, though. Even without Clark, the Fever will be too much for the struggling Sun.

Minnesota Lynx at Phoenix Mercury

Line: Lynx -4.5

O/U: 158.5

Injury Updates and Impact on WNBA DFS Lineups - Lynx vs. Mercury

Minnesota

Name Pos Injury Status Return Napheesa Collier F Knee GTD (Questionable) 5/30/2025 Aubrey Griffin G Knee OUT 6/1/2025 Dorka Juhasz F Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2026

Phoenix

Arguably the marquee matchup of this five-game slate, Minnesota will aim to extend its undefeated start to the season, and it makes sense to see the Lynx as the favorites for this game -- at least on paper. Minnesota hasn't dominated its opponents, but a 5-0 start is impossible to overlook, even if the last three wins have come by single digits, including a gritty 82-77 victory over the Storm on Tuesday.

Based on recent trends, it'd be fair to qualify the Mercury as the Lynx's toughest test to date. Phoenix has gone 4-1 to start the campaign and is riding a two-game winning streak after topping the Sky by a 94-89 score in its last game Tuesday. The Mercury lost to the Storm on May 23 by a 77-70 score but have recorded wins against the Sky, the Sparks and the Mercury in recent days. Friday's matchup will be the perfect test to see whether Phoenix can compete with the title contenders, or if the Mercury will remain a step below teams such as Minnesota, New York or Las Vegas. One issue that might be concerning for the Lynx is the fact that Napheesa Collier is a game-time decision for Friday due to a knee injury.

Los Angeles Sparks at Las Vegas Aces

Line: Aces -10.5

O/U: 165.5

Injury Updates and Impact on WNBA DFS Lineups - Sparks vs. Aces

Los Angeles

Name Pos Injury Status Return Cameron Brink F Knee OUT 6/1/2025 Rickea Jackson F Personal OUT 6/1/2025 Rae Burrell G Knee OUT 6/29/2025

Las Vegas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Megan Gustafson C Lower Leg OUT 7/3/2025 Cheyenne Parker-Tyus F Not Injury Related OUT 8/15/2025

The Aces are enduring an underwhelming start to the season -- at least according to their lofty standards. They've opened the campaign with a 2-2 record, and the image is pretty straightforward so far: Las Vegas has defeated the teams it's supposed to beat, but it has lost against the contenders. The Aces' losses have come at the hands of the Liberty (92-78) and Storm (102-82), while the wins have come against the Sun (87-62) and Mystics (75-72).

On paper, that means that the Aces should handle the Sparks, a team with just one win over their last four contests while enduring a three-game losing skid. The Sparks' most recent game ended in an 88-82 loss to the Dream, and while three of their four losses have come by single digits, it's hard to imagine Los Angeles being able to keep pace with the Aces' potent offense, led by the reigning MVP, A'ja Wilson.

Atlanta Dream at Seattle Storm

Line: Storm -5.0

O/U: 156.5

Injury Updates and Impact on WNBA DFS Lineups - Dream vs. Storm

Atlanta

Name Pos Injury Status Return Brittney Griner C Knee GTD (Probable) 5/30/2025 Jordin Canada G Knee OUT 6/15/2025 Holly Winterburn G Undisclosed OFS 5/1/2026

Seattle

Name Pos Injury Status Return Alysha Clark F Ankle GTD (Questionable) 5/30/2025 Katie Lou Samuelson F Knee OFS 5/1/2026 Jordan Horston G Knee OFS 5/1/2026 Nika Muhl G Knee OFS 5/1/2026

Seattle has enjoyed a 3-2 start to the season, but the team is looking for a bounce-back performance after losing its most recent game in a hard-fought battle to the Lynx by an 82-77 score. That loss snapped Seattle's three-game winning run, but it's worth noting that the team has gone 2-0 at home. The chances of a bounce-back effort are pretty high for Seattle, which should rely on the play of its veterans, such as Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins, to carry the team back to winning ways.

The Storm are favorites on paper by a five-point margin, but it would be wrong to write the Dream off from pulling off a potential upset. Plus, there's reason to believe Atlanta has been one of the hottest teams in the league in recent days since it's riding a three-game winning streak. The Dream have notched consecutive wins over the Sparks, Sun and Wings, and their lone defeat so far came against the Fever. Seattle might have the home-court advantage, but the Dream have been playing exceptionally well lately.

Top WNBA DFS Picks: Key Players to Watch

DraftKings

Despite the lofty salary, Wilson is a must-target player for this slate, especially considering the matchup against the Sparks. Granted, Wilson's numbers this season haven't been on par with what she's produced at her best, but she's still averaging a solid 20.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.3 blocks and 2.0 steals per game. That kind of all-around, two-way impact is something few other players -- if any -- can bring to the table, and Wilson should enjoy facing a Sparks team that isn't known for its defensive prowess. The star center scored at least 30 points in three of the four matchups against the Sparks in 2024 and posted three double-doubles over that span.

Collier is listed as questionable for Friday due to a knee injury. While the extent of the injury is uncertain, her potential absence would be a massive blow for the Lynx. The four-time All-Star is averaging 26.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game this season, and those numbers more than justify the kind of salary she has for this slate. Proceed with caution when rostering Collier, but if she ends up being upgraded to available, she's worth the risk.

When it comes to all-around ability and the capacity to fill the stat sheet, few players are as impactful in the WNBA as Thomas. Even though Thomas didn't participate in Thursday's practice due to undisclosed reasons, she's set to suit up against Minnesota and is likely to handle her regular workload, meaning even a repetition of her current in-season averages would be enough to justify the lofty salary she carries -- both in DraftKings and FanDuel. The five-time All-Star is averaging 15.2 points, 8.0 assists, 7.6 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 0.8 blocks across 33.2 minutes per game through five regular-season appearances.

Last but not least, we can't overlook the impact of Ogwumike for the Storm. The veteran center might not fill the stat sheet regularly as other star players in the league do, but there's no question she brings value in the frontcourt and should be an excellent addition to any lineup. Ogwumike has scored in double digits in every one of her five appearances this season, but she's done more than just scoring since she's also grabbed seven or more rebounds each time. She's averaging 18.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per contest in 2025.

Unlocking Value: WNBA DFS Sleeper Picks

FanDuel

As is the case with full slates, the most expensive players in DraftKings, such as A'ja Wilson, Alyssa Thomas and Napheesa Collier, also hold the same title in FanDuel. However, here are other options to target on this slate if you're using FanDuel:

The Liberty are playing in the second leg of a back-to-back set, so it might be wise to overlook some of their players, but the value on Stewart at this salary is too good to pass up. Sabrina Ionescu has been a solid contributor for New York amid its undefeated start to the campaign, but Stewart can make a compelling case to be considered the Liberty's top performer so far. The star center is coming off an impressive performance in the win over the Valkyries on Thursday after posting 27 points (6-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 15-19 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals across 34 minutes. She's opened the campaign with averages of 20.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per contest.

The duo of Hamby and Plum will carry the Sparks' upset potential against the Aces, and while their contributions might not be enough to steal a win against one of the most talented rosters in the league, both could be strong options to assemble lineups for this slate. Hamby amassed 28 points (10-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-9 FT), six rebounds, eight assists and four steals over 35 minutes during Tuesday's 88-82 loss to the Dream. She continues to play at a high level while making her presence felt on both ends of the court with averages of 18.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.3 steals per game through six outings.

Plum, on the other hand, has been one of the league's best pure scorers so far and has reached the 25-point mark in four of her six appearances. Even though she doesn't fill the stat sheet as much as Hamby, Plum's hot hand and established role as the Sparks' go-to option on offense give her a very high floor -- especially for a salary under $8,000. Plum is averaging 25.2 points, 5.5 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 2.7 steals per game this season while shooting 44.4 percent from the floor and a solid 43.4 percent from three-point range.

The Fever will be without Caitlin Clark (quadriceps) for this game, meaning Boston will have to step up her game once again. She's been delivering when called upon for duty, though. She has three double-doubles in five appearances, but she should have a large role -- and a high usage rate -- in the absence of Clark. Through five outings this season, Boston is averaging 16.8 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.2 blocks per game. Those aren't exactly elite numbers, but it's solid production for a player with a salary in the $7,500 range.

Unlocking Value: WNBA DFS Sleeper Picks

