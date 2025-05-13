Fantasy WNBA 2025: Top Breakout Candidates to Watch

Fantasy WNBA Breakout Candidates for 2025

The WNBA season is less than a week away, and the addition of the Golden State Valkyries as the league's 13th franchise creates additional opportunities for players to step up. While rookies like Paige Bueckers, Dominique Malonga and Sonia Citron could make an impact in Year 1, this article will focus on players with at least one year of experience in the league who could rise several tiers in the fantasy WNBA rankings by the time the season concludes.

These breakout players can be found throughout the draft, while those specifically looking for options later in the draft can read about those types of players in RotoWire's fantasy WNBA sleepers article, some of which were selected during our fantasy WNBA mock draft. Fantasy managers preparing for drafts can also use the RotoWire Fantasy WNBA Draft Guide and check out our fantasy WNBA projections and fantasy WNBA rankings.

Kamilla Cardoso's Upside for Fantasy WNBA 2025

Kamilla Cardoso was the third overall pick in last year's draft, but she missed the start of the regular season due to a shoulder injury. She returned to the court at the start of June and had a minutes restriction over her first few appearances, but she quickly shed the restrictions and was a consistent threat to post double-doubles. However, it's worth noting that fellow center Elizabeth Williams sustained a season-ending knee injury on June 6, and she'll be back to full health in 2025.

Even with Williams healthy, Cardoso should have plenty of opportunities to build upon her momentum during her second professional season. Angel Reese showcased her star power as a rookie last year by dominating in the scoring and rebounding columns, but the Sky have several stellar passers on the roster this year who should also be able to get the ball into Cardoso's hands. Cardoso averaged 9.8 points and 7.9 rebounds in 27.4 minutes per game last year, and she has plenty of upside heading into 2025, especially if her production increases.

Monique Billings Set for Breakout with Golden State Valkyries

Monique Billings appeared to be on the verge of a breakout season with the Wings last season, as she started in 12 of her first 13 appearances of the year and averaged 11.3 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 34.2 minutes per game. However, she was relegated to a bench role once Natasha Howard returned from a foot injury in mid-June, and Billings was released by the Wings in mid-August. She spent some time in Phoenix to close out the year but wasn't nearly as involved, averaging just 4.9 points and 4.2 rebounds in 18.9 minutes per game.

The 29-year-old Billings will have a fresh start in 2025 after being selected by the Valkyries in the expansion draft during the offseason. She drew starts in each of the team's two preseason games this year, signaling that she should have a sizable role with the league's newest franchise. For what it's worth, several Golden State players should be in the mix to have a breakout season in 2025, but Billings is one of the more predictable candidates given the promise she displayed with Dallas last year. She has a skill set that includes scoring and rebounding abilities, and it wouldn't be surprising to see her establish herself in a new tier this season.

Jacy Sheldon's Rising Fantasy Potential in Connecticut

Jacy Sheldon was the No. 5 overall pick by the Wings last year, and after a slow start to her rookie campaign, she took on a starting role over the second half of the season. However, Dallas was awarded the No. 1 pick in this year's draft, and the team subsequently elected to trade Sheldon in exchange for DiJonai Carrington. Sheldon should be in the mix for a starting role with her new team, and it's possible that her workload increases even more if the Sun choose to deal Marina Mabrey -- who requested a trade during the offseason -- at some point.

Sheldon made 26 starts for the Wings last year and averaged 6.6 points, 2.9 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 28.1 minutes per game. Lindsay Allen drew the start in Connecticut's preseason opener, but Sheldon and Allen both started in the team's second preseason game since several players were dealing with injuries. Even if Sheldon has to settle for a bench role to begin the season, she should be a strong candidate for a starting job at some point, and she should have plenty of opportunities to take another step in her second professional season.

Jessica Shepard's Impactful Return to WNBA for 2025

Jessica Shepard has already proven her potential in the WNBA, highlighted by incredibly consistent production in 2022 and 2023. She posted nearly identical stat lines between the two seasons and averaged 8.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 26.5 minutes per game during that time. She sat out the 2024 WNBA season while fulfilling overseas obligations, but she'll be back with the Lynx in 2025. Minnesota revamped its roster slightly ahead of the 2024 campaign by acquiring Alanna Smith to play alongside Napheesa Collier and Bridget Carleton. However, Dorka Juhasz recently announced that she'd sit out the 2025 season for rest purposes, which should open the door for Shepard to carve out a role this year.

Unless Shepard can win a starting job over Carleton, it seems likely that Shepard will need to settle for a bench role in her return to the WNBA. However, she's proven to be capable of producing in a bench role earlier in her career. She started in all but four of her regular-season appearances in 2023, but she came off the bench in 14 of 36 regular-season outings in 2022. During those 14 appearances, her averages of 8.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists actually exceeded her season-long numbers, even though she played just 22.4 minutes per game during that time. She could experience a slight decrease in production in 2025 now that Smith and Karlie Samuelson are in the fold, but Shepard should still have an opportunity to provide late-round fantasy value.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jason Shebilske plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: FavreFanatic, FanDuel: Favre_Fanatic.