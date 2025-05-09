2025 Fantasy WNBA Mock Draft: Top Picks and Strategy Insights

Top Picks in the 2025 Fantasy WNBA Mock Draft

With just one week remaining until the start of the 2025 WNBA regular season, RotoWire's basketball staff took part in a six-team mock draft Friday and provided analysis for several picks. A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark were unsurprisingly the top two picks, but there was a surprising pick as early as No. 3 overall.

The draft was completed using ESPN Fantasy standard scoring settings, which are:

Point = 1 Fantasy Point (FP)

Rebound = 1 FP

Assist = 1 FP

Three-Pointer Made = 1 FP

Steal = 2 FP

Block = 2 FP

RotoWire's experts completed a full mock draft and provided insight for certain picks that were either considered surprising or turning points in the draft. The round-by-round results can be found below, with the full team rosters listed at the bottom of the page.

Fantasy managers looking to prepare for their own drafts can use RotoWire's fantasy WNBA rankings and fantasy WNBA projections to help make decisions. Several fantasy-relevant injury updates have also occurred over the first two weeks of training camp, so fantasy managers can stay in the loop with RotoWire's WNBA player news.

RotoWire's Strategy Insights for Your Fantasy WNBA Draft

Round 1

Michael Gillow: A'ja Wilson, F, Las Vegas Aces

Jason Shebilske: Caitlin Clark, G, Indiana Fever

Kirien Sprecher: Napheesa Collier, F, Minnesota Lynx

Question: What was your rationale for drafting Napheesa Collier over Breanna Stewart in the first round?

Sprecher: Collier is just the safer play in my opinion. Stewie is already dealing with a knee injury and has to share usage with Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones. Plus, after winning the title, I expect New York to be cautious throughout the regular season, which may mean rest days for Stewie. The Lynx were fantastic last year, but they lost in the championship to New York, and A'ja Wilson beat out Collier for MVP, so I expect Minnesota to be hungry for vengeance and ready to dominate from the jump.

Joe Mayo: Breanna Stewart, F, New York Liberty

Juan Pablo Aravena: Arike Ogunbowale, G, Dallas Wings

Steve Bulanda: Sabrina Ionescu, G, New York Liberty

Round 2

Steve Bulanda: Alyssa Thomas, F, Phoenix Mercury

Juan Pablo Aravena: Dearica Hamby, F, Los Angeles Sparks

Joe Mayo: Angel Reese, F, Chicago Sky

Kirien Sprecher: Jonquel Jones, F, New York Liberty

Jason Shebilske: Nneka Ogwumike, F, Seattle Storm

Michael Gillow: Kelsey Plum, G, Los Angeles Sparks

Question: After selecting A'ja Wilson first overall, you went back-to-back guards at the 2/3 turn. Was there positional strategy behind this, or were you simply trying to target the best players available?

Gillow: I think a little bit of both. After getting A'ja, I already had the best center in the league, so I didn't feel like I needed to reach to fill out my frontcourt. At my picks at the end of the second and beginning of the third round, Plum and Loyd were just too good to pass up, considering how producing they've been the last few years. And as you said, it gave me lots of flexibility to draft however I wanted from that point.

Round 3

Michael Gillow: Jewell Loyd, G, Las Vegas Aces

Jason Shebilske: Aliyah Boston, F, Indiana Fever

Question: Were you considering taking any of the top three guards available at this point instead of taking Boston?

Shebilske: Boston was actually a strong consideration for my Round 2 pick, but I think that my picks in the second and third rounds demonstrate the importance of participating in as many mock drafts as possible. After drafting from the second pick in a six-team ESPN mock draft Thursday, I knew that plenty of viable Fever players would be available at my picks in later rounds. As someone who isn't a major fan of team stacking, I passed on Boston in Round 2 since I already had Caitlin Clark. I was prepared to take a guard with my third-round pick and focus on frontcourt players later in the draft, but Boston's value in the third round was too strong to pass up.

Kirien Sprecher: Jackie Young, G, Las Vegas Aces

Joe Mayo: Kahleah Copper, G, Phoenix Mercury

Juan Pablo Aravena: Skylar Diggins, G, Seattle Storm

Steve Bulanda: Satou Sabally, F, Phoenix Mercury

Round 4

Steve Bulanda: Paige Bueckers, G, Dallas Wings

Question: You didn't wind up reaching for Bueckers in the fourth round. Were you specifically targeting her with this pick, or were you considering any of the veteran guard options available behind her?

Bulanda: On my cheat sheet I had Rhyne Howard just ahead of Bueckers, followed immediately by Marina Mabrey and Allisha Gray. In my projections, they are all within two fantasy points per game of each other, so there's not a lot to differentiate them. There's always risk in taking a rookie over a proven veteran, but Bueckers was an insanely efficient player in college and good shooting translates to the pros. Ultimately, I decided to go with the most fun pick because at the end of the day, that's what fantasy should be about. Like it or not, Bueckers is the one who is going to get hyped and appear in the nationally televised games, and I'm here for it.

Juan Pablo Aravena: DeWanna Bonner, F, Indiana Fever

Joe Mayo: Rhyne Howard, G, Atlanta Dream

Kirien Sprecher: Kelsey Mitchell, G, Indiana Fever

Jason Shebilske: Allisha Gray, G, Chicago Sky

Michael Gillow: Ezi Magbegor, C, Seattle Storm

Round 5

Michael Gillow: Natasha Howard, F, Indiana Fever

Jason Shebilske: Marina Mabrey, G, Connecticut Sun

Kirien Sprecher: Brittney Griner, C, Atlanta Dream

Joe Mayo: Brionna Jones, C, Atlanta Dream

Question: In Round 5, you entered with two guards and two forwards/centers. Were you specifically targeting a frontcourt player when you selected Brionna Jones, or would you have felt comfortable taking a guard if necessary to go in your utility spot?

Mayo: I felt it was more important to select my third frontcourt player in the fifth round, given the players available at that point. I expected there would still be a fair amount of quality backcourt options in the next two rounds, during which I drafted Natasha Cloud and DiJonai Carrington to strengthen my guard depth. I believe Jones has a solid floor, even if her upside alongside Brittney Griner may be limited.

Juan Pablo Aravena: Courtney Williams, G, Minnesota Lynx

Steve Bulanda: Rickea Jackson, F, Los Angeles Sparks

Round 6

Steve Bulanda: Tina Charles, C, Connecticut Sun

Question: In Round 6, you drafted Tina Charles a bit higher than she was ranked. At that point, you had two guards and three forwards/centers, which gave you some positional flexibility. Were you specifically targeting a frontcourt player with this pick, or did you simply feel that Charles was the best player available?

Bulanda: When you're drafting at the turn, you have to be willing to reach a little bit to get your players -- even in a 6-team league like this where you "only" have to sit and wait for 10 picks after your back-to-back selections -- but I don't even look at this as a reach. I knew that I had positional flexibility at that point, so position wasn't a factor in my decision. I think Charles is a steal here. Only five players averaged over 14 points and 9 rebounds in 2024. A'ja Wilson, Napheesa Collier, Dearica Hamby and Jonquel Jones were all drafted within the top 10 of our draft, and I was able to grab Charles at No. 31 overall. Now, she'll pair with Marina Mabrey as the clear stat leaders in Connecticut. My concern is that the Sun quickly fall out of playoff contention and go to a youth movement, but Charles should be a top-20 fantasy player for at least the first half of the season.

Juan Pablo Aravena: Alanna Smith, F, Minnesota Lynx

Joe Mayo: Natasha Cloud, G, New York Liberty

Kirien Sprecher: Kamilla Cardoso, C, Chicago Sky

Jason Shebilske: Teaira McCowan, C, Dallas Wings

Michael Gillow: Kayla McBride, G, Minnesota Lynx

Round 7

Michael Gillow: Brittney Sykes, G, Washington Mystics

Jason Shebilske: Ariel Atkins, G, Chicago Sky

Question: Now that your starting lineup had been completed, did you feel any need to target specific positions while filling out your bench?

Shebilske: Although I took a slightly guard-heavy approach over the first several rounds of the draft, I was able to emerge from the first three rounds with a guard and two forwards -- my preferred setup -- which I felt gave me additional flexibility over my next three picks. I looked ahead to the rankings around my next two picks and saw that there were several frontcourt players I liked that would likely be available, so I was thrilled to get a player like Atkins, who I expect to have a big year in Chicago.

Kirien Sprecher: Chelsea Gray, G, Las Vegas Aces

Joe Mayo: DiJonai Carrington, G, Dallas Wings

Juan Pablo Aravena: Sonia Citron, G, Washington Mystics

Steve Bulanda: NaLyssa Smith, F, Dallas Wings

Round 8

Steve Bulanda: Julie Vanloo, G, Golden State Valkyries

Juan Pablo Aravena: Azura Stevens, F, Los Angeles Sparks

Joe Mayo: Leonie Fiebich, F, New York Liberty

Kirien Sprecher: Cameron Brink, F, Los Angeles Sparks

Question: Did you have any reservations about drafting Cameron Brink in Round 8, and would you have any additional concern drafting her if we were in a deeper league?

Sprecher: No reservations at all. I'd throw Brink on IL and have a streaming spot available for the first month of the season. I wouldn't take her any earlier than the eighth round, regardless of league size, so yeah, I probably would've passed on her ADP in a 8- or 10-team league.

Jason Shebilske: Gabby Williams, F, Seattle Storm

Michael Gillow: Dominique Malonga, C, Seattle Storm

Round 9

Michael Gillow: Jordin Canada, G, Atlanta Dream

Question: Did your guard-heavy approach early on make you feel like you had increased flexibility to draft Jordin Canada in the last round?

Gillow: I did because after my first three picks, I felt like I really had the core of my team set in stone, so in the later rounds I wanted to focus on more high-upside picks. My last two picks, Malonga and Canada, fit that bill. Malonga, I can see having a really productive rookie year, especially on the defensive end, due to her unique frame and athleticism. While Canada's injury is a bit of a worry, with the way the WNBA schedule pans out, she could end up only missing a few games, which would allow her to greatly outperform her draft position.

Jason Shebilske: Aneesah Morrow, F, Connecticut Sun

Kirien Sprecher: Tiffany Hayes, G, Golden State Valkyries

Joe Mayo: Aaliyah Edwards, F, Washington Mystics

Juan Pablo Aravena: Courtney Vandersloot, G, Chicago Sky

Question: Do you have any reservations about Vandersloot in Round 9 after her role declined in New York last year, or are you expecting her to bounce back now that she's returned to Chicago?

Aravena: I'm expecting her to bounce back. Not sure if there's a lot of value in a Round 9 pick, but if she's in line for a bounce back, then she should deliver solid -- not great, but serviceable -- value for that position. She's returning home, and that should do wonders for her.

Steve Bulanda: Monique Billings, F, Golden State Valkyries

2025 Fantasy WNBA Mock Draft Results

Michael Gillow

Guard: Kelsey Plum

Guard: Jewell Loyd

Forward/Center: A'ja Wilson

Forward/Center: Ezi Magbegor

Forward/Center: Natasha Howard

Utility: Kayla McBride

Bench: Brittney Sykes

Bench: Dominique Malonga

Bench: Jordin Canada

Jason Shebilske

Guard: Caitlin Clark

Guard: Allisha Gray

Forward/Center: Nneka Ogwumike

Forward/Center: Aliyah Boston

Forward/Center: Teaira McCowan

Utility: Marina Mabrey

Bench: Ariel Atkins

Bench: Gabby Williams

Bench: Aneesah Morrow

Kirien Sprecher

Guard: Jackie Young

Guard: Kelsey Mitchell

Forward/Center: Napheesa Collier

Forward/Center: Jonquel Jones

Forward/Center: Brittney Griner

Utility: Kamilla Cardoso

Bench: Chelsea Gray

Bench: Cameron Brink

Bench: Tiffany Hayes

Joe Mayo

Guard: Kahleah Copper

Guard: Rhyne Howard

Forward/Center: Breanna Stewart

Forward/Center: Angel Reese

Forward/Center: Brionna Jones

Utility: Natasha Cloud

Bench: DiJonai Carrington

Bench: Leonie Fiebich

Bench: Aaliyah Edwards

Juan Pablo Aravena

Guard: Arike Ogunbowale

Guard: Skylar Diggins

Forward/Center: Dearica Hamby

Forward/Center: DeWanna Bonner

Forward/Center: Alanna Smith

Utility: Courtney Williams

Bench: Sonia Citron

Bench: Azura Stevens

Bench: Courtney Vandersloot

Steve Bulanda

Guard: Sabrina Ionescu

Guard: Paige Bueckers

Forward/Center: Alyssa Thomas

Forward/Center: Satou Sabally

Forward/Center: Rickea Jackson

Utility: Tina Charles

Bench: NaLyssa Smith

Bench: Julie Vanloo

Bench: Monique Billings

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Michael Gillow plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: Pmookbeast. Jason Shebilske plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: FavreFanatic, FanDuel: Favre_Fanatic.