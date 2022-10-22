This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

Week 7 of the College Football season didn't only provide a plethora of upsets, but it also left the Tennessee Volunteers with one less goalpost than they entered the week with thanks to their riveting upset of Alabama. With Week 8 of the College Football season on tap, we're in store for another action-packed slate to take advantage of with the best College Football betting promos and bonus offers for Week 8.

Out of all of the top sportsbooks, five offers stand above the rest. See below for more details.

Best College Football Betting Promos And Bonus Offers For Week 8

As long as you are at least 21 years old and physically located in a state where sports betting is online and legal, you are eligible to take advantage of the below offers.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL: New Caesars Sportsbook users can sign up with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL to get their first bet of up to $1,250 covered by Caesars. Additionally, they will receive 1,000 Rewards Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: New users of BetMGM can use BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to receive a risk-free bet of up to $1,000 on their initial wager. If the first bet loses, they will receive a free bet credit equal to the amount of their initial bet. If it wins, however, no free bet credits will be issued.

WynnBET Promo Code XROTO: New WynnBET users can access a generous welcome offer, specific to where they are located, by using the WynnBET Promo Code. If you are located in CO, MI, or NJ, you can use XROTO for a bet $100, get $100 offer. If you are located in AZ, IN, LA, NY, TN, or VA, you can use XROTOWIRE for a bet $20, get $200 welcome offer.

DraftKings Promo Code: New users at DraftKings Sportsbook can use the DraftKings Promo Code to get $200 in free bets by placing a $5 wager on any NFL moneyline if the wager wins. The initial wager must settle as a win, but there are no restrictions on the odds of the moneyline wager.

FanDuel Promo Code: New users at FanDuel Sportsbook that sign up with the FanDuel Promo Code can place a $5 wager on any sports market and receive $150 in free bets as well as three free months of NBA League Pass.

How Do I Sign Up For the Best College Football Week Betting Promos And Bonus Offers For Week 8

The sign-up processes for the aforementioned offers should each only take a few minutes to complete. To begin, click each of the links for each sportsbook to be redirected to the new user registration pages. From there, follow the steps outlined below.

Provide your identifying information for identification verification purposes.

If there is a promo code, enter it in the appropriate field.

If the sportsbook requires a minimum initial deposit, make an initial deposit with the required amount.

If the sportsbook requires a specific initial bet, make sure to place the initial wager required to be eligible for the bonus.

Be sure to read each detail specific to each sportsbook during sign-up, as some may have ancillary steps that are required compared to others.

What Are The Best College Football Week 8 Betting Promos And Bonus Offers?

Week 8 presents us with another pair of games between teams ranked inside the top-15 of the AP Top 25, headlined by a battle between the No. 10 ranked Oregon Ducks and the No. 9 ranked UCLA Bruins. With the best College Football Week 8 betting promos and bonus offers, you can get extra skin in the game for the exciting matchups.