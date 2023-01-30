When it comes to Massachusetts sports betting, many of the regulations are cut and dry. Similar to most states that feature legal sports betting, you must be at least 21 years old and physically present within state lines when you sign up for a new account and bet. New users will also not have to register with the state in order to place a bet, which makes the entire process easier.

When taking into consideration what you can bet on, that is where some of the laws must be defined, notably, with college sports. We'll look into what can be bet on with Massachusetts sports betting promos being offered on the top Massachusetts sportsbooks.

Can I Legally Bet On Harvard or Other Colleges In Massachusetts?

Once legal sports betting in Massachusetts goes live, you will be able to bet on all of the most popular professional sports both in the United States and internationally. This means popular betting options like NFL betting, NBA betting, NHL betting, and MLB betting are all fair game on Massachusetts betting apps, which is good news if you are a fan of the Patriots, Celtics, Bruins, or Red Sox.

For international sports betting markets, you can also bet on Aussie Rules, EPL soccer, tennis and so much more.

Betting on college sports in Massachusetts is where matters become tricky. Although you can bet on collegiate sports, you can not bet on schools located in Massachusetts including Boston College and Harvard.

There is an outlier to this rule, however. If a program located in Massachusetts is playing in a tournament with four or more teams like March Madness, the NIT, the college baseball World Series or the college football playoffs, you will be allowed to bet on them.

Schools that are most likely to participate in tournaments like these include Boston College, Harvard, Boston University, Northeastern University, and the University of Massachusetts.

Massachusetts is not the only state that prohibits bettors from betting on in-state programs. States that include New Jersey, New York, Illinois, and Washington D.C. also prohibit you from betting on local programs.

One of the reasons why you can not bet on in-state schools in the Bay State is because local activists believe that being able to bet on in-state schools could compromise the integrity of both local athletes and programs.

When Will Massachusetts Launch Sports Betting?

Massachusetts sports betting will launch on January 31st, 2023. This is the date that in-person retail sports betting will go live. For online sports betting, the expectation is that it will go live sometime in March of 2023.

Massachusetts could be leaving money on the table since it will launch mobile sports betting after the Super Bowl. But if you still want to bet on Super Bowl odds, you will have to place your bets in person.

Once mobile sports betting comes closer to going live, keep a look out for Massachusetts betting promos. These pre-live welcome offers will be on the table for new users to take advantage of just for signing up for a new account, like the BetMGM Massachusetts Bonus Code and the Caesars Sportsbook Massachusetts Promo Code.

Where Can I Place A Bet In Massachusetts?

You can place a bet in Massachusetts once retail sports betting goes live in less than a week at three different locations. These three retail locations include MGM Springfield, Encore Boston Harbor, and Plainridge Park Casino.

All three locations will have partnerships with sports betting operators. MGM Springfield will be with BetMGM MA, Encore Boston Harbor will be with WynnBET MA and Plainridge Park Casino will be with Barstool Sportsbook MA.

Once mobile sports betting launches in March, be on the lookout for generous Massachusetts betting promos. These offers are there to help pad your bankroll when you sign up for a new sportsbook in the Bay State.