Kansas Sports Betting Update - Launch Date and Sportsbooks To Be Announced August 18th

Get ready, Kansas bettors! There has been a report that we will officially find out about a start date and which Kansas sportsbooks will be live when the state launches.

Here is a tweet from GDC's Christopher Boan.

Some breaking @BetKansas news: Just heard from a source that Kansas will officially announce the official sports betting start date and what platforms and providers will be available tomorrow afternoon. — Christopher Boan (@cgboan) August 17, 2022

When Will Kansas Have Sports Betting?

Per the latest report from Christopher Boan, we will officially find out exactly when Kansas will launch sports betting. With the DraftKings Sportsbook and FanDuel Sportsbook offering pre-launch bonuses for the last two weeks, the expectation was that Kansas sports betting would be ready some time in early September.

With this news, could we see an earlier launch date ahead of the NFL season? Stay tuned for the afternoon of Thursday, August 18th as we will find out.

Will Kansas Launch Sports Betting Before NFL Season?

This is the main question all Kansas sports bettors are curious about. When will you be able to bet at Kansas sportsbooks?

No matter what, Kansas sports betting will be ready to go in early fall 2022. Just how early is the question that is set to be answered on Thursday, August 18th. Here are some key dates for the NFL season that Kansas sports bettors will be keeping an eye on.

Thursday, September 8th - Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Rams for the NFL Week 1 opener.

Sunday, September 11th - First Sunday of NFL Week 1.

Monday, September 12th - First Monday Night Football game of the season.

Thursday, September 15th - Beginning of NFL Week 2.

Which Sportsbooks Will Be Available In Kansas?

On Thursday, August 18th we are set to find out which sportsbooks will launch in Kansas, per the latest report. Here are the sportsbooks we know will be launching in Kansas.

DraftKings Kansas is already offering pre-live bonuses in the state, so we know bettors can wager on DraftKings once Kansas launches sports betting. It is safe to assume they are one of the operators at launch.

FanDuel Kansas is also offering pre-launch bonuses for new players. We can also assume FanDuel will be available at launch.

Other sportsbooks that could launch in Kansas at launch are BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, WynnBET, PointsBet, or BetRivers.