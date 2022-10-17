This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

The Week 6 Monday Night Football tilt is upon us, as we have a divisional clash between an electric offense in the Los Angeles Chargers and a sputtering one in the Denver Broncos. With these teams seemingly headed in opposite directions, it'll be interesting to see if the Broncos rise to the challenge, or repeat many of their same early season struggles. Either way, getting extra skin in the game has never been easier than it is now with the following Monday Night Football betting promos.

Speaking of, the opportunities across a variety of the best sportsbooks award new users with risk-free bets, free bet credits, and more. See below for the five best sports betting promos for MNF.

Monday Night Football Betting Promos - Get These Bonus Offers for MNF Tonight

As outlined above, just about every sportsbook on the market has some form of welcome offer for new users. These five, however, go above and beyond when it comes to their generosity.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL: New Caesars Sportsbook users that sign up with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL can get your initial bet on Caesars of up to $1,250. Additionally, they will also receive 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits towards their newly created account.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: New BetMGM users can use the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to get a risk-free bet of up to $1,000. If the initial wager settles as a loss, free bet credits will be issued in the amount of the initial wager's stake amount.

WynnBET Promo Code: New WynnBET users are entitled to an incredibly generous welcome offer, specific to where they are located, by using the WynnBET Promo Code. If you are located in CO, MI, or NJ, you can use XROTO for a bet $100, get $100 offer. If you are located in AZ, IN, LA, NY, TN, or VA, you can use XROTOWIRE for a bet $20, get $200 welcome offer.

DraftKings Promo Code: New users of DraftKings Sportsbook are eligible to receive $200 in free bets by using the DraftKings Promo Code.To qualify, new users must place an initial wager of $5 or more on an NFL moneyline wager. If the wager settles as a win, $200 in free bets will be issued.

FanDuel Promo Code: By using the FanDuel Promo Code, new users can place a $5 wager on any sports market and receive $150 in free bets as well as three free months of NBA League Pass.

How Do I Sign Up For Monday Night Football Betting Promos?

Signing up for Monday Night Football Betting Promos should only take a few minutes. To begin, click the associated registration links with each sportsbook and follow the below steps.

Fill out your basic identifying information so that the sportsbook can verify your identity.

Enter the necessary promo code, if applicable.

Make an initial deposit that abides by any minimum deposit guidelines.

Place an initial wager that abides by any first bet guidelines.

Be sure to read the fine print on all of these promotions, as there may be additional requirements to obtain the Monday Night Football betting promos.

Despite these two teams heading in opposite directions, there is still plenty of potential that we see fireworks in Monday Night Football tonight solely based on the talent that will be on the field. With the aforementioned Monday Night Football betting promos, you can get some extra skin in the game while mitigating some downside.

As long as you meet the respective requirements for each sportsbook's offer, you can choose any NFL Week 6 picks for Monday Night Football betting promos.