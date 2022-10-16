This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

The Week 6 Sunday Night Football game brings us an NFC East divisional clash between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys. And you get some skin in the game by signing up with the best NFL betting promos for Sunday Night Football - PHI vs. DAL.

Below are sports betting promos currently being offered at the best online sportsbooks. Our favorite NFL betting promos for Sunday Night Football - PHI vs. DAL include the top NFL betting sites in the country. Sign up for any and all of them today!

Best NFL Betting Promos For Sunday Night Football - PHI vs. DAL

When it comes to offering the best NFL betting promos for Sunday Night Football - PHI vs. DAL, there are five sportsbooks that stand out with the best offers. You can find the details about each of them below.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL

New Caesars Sportsbook users can get their first bet on Caesars, up to $1,250, by using Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL. On top of that, they will have 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits added to their new Caesars Sportsbook account within seven days of registering.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

New users at BetMGM can use the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS for a risk-free first bet, up to $1,000. If the risk-free first bet loses, BetMGM will match the stake of the initial wager with a free bet.

WynnBET Promo Code

New WynnBET customers can use the WynnBET Promo Code for up to $200 in free bets. Sign up with XROTOWIRE in AZ, IN, LA, NY, TN, and VA for a bet $20, get $200 welcome offer, or use XROTO in CO, MI and NJ and bet $100 to get $100 in free bets.

DraftKings Promo Code

New users that sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook with the DraftKings Promo Code are eligible for $200 in free bets. In order to obtain the $200 in free bets, a $5 wager on any NFL moneyline must be placed and the bet must win. There are no odds restrictions on the moneyline bet, and the $200 in free bets will be distributed in eight installments of $25 each, if the initial wager settles as a win.

FanDuel Promo Code

New users signing up with the FanDuel Promo Code can place a $5 bet on any sports betting market to get $150 in free bets as well as a 3-month NBA League Pass subscription. No matter the outcome of your first bet, you will receive $150 in free bets as part of this NFL betting promo for Sunday Night Football - PHI vs. DAL.

How Do I Sign Up For NFL Betting Promos For Sunday Night Football - PHI vs DAL?

Signing up for each of the NFL betting promos for Sunday Night Football - PHI vs. DAL should only take a few minutes. To start, click on each link associated with the above sportsbooks to be redirected to the new user registration pages. From there, complete the following steps:

Provide your basic identifying information for the sportsbook to verify your identity

Enter the promo code for the sportsbook (if needed)

If the sportsbook requires a minimum initial deposit, make that deposit

If the sportsbook requires a specific initial bet (i.e. market, amount, etc.), place your initial bet accordingly

Be sure to read the fine print for each individual welcome offer, as there may be additional steps for each of the best betting promos for Sunday Night Football - PHI vs DAL.

The Best NFL Betting Promos For Sunday Night Football - PHI vs DAL To Bet On

The Sunday Night Football NFC East clash between the Eagles and Cowboys should be an entertaining one. By using the NFL betting promos for Sunday Night Football listed above, you can get some extra skin in the game for PHI vs. DAL.

As long as you meet the respective requirements for each sportsbook's welcome offer, you can choose any NFL Week 6 picks to use with the best betting promos for Sunday Night Football - PHI vs DAL. Sign up now!