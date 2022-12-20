PointsBet Maryland Promo Code: Get Second Chance Bets Now

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

When it comes to the best Maryland sports betting platforms, PointsBet Maryland checks off all the right boxes. From all the top sports betting markets and an array of bet types through a slew of generous bonus offers and promos for both new and existing users, PointsBet Maryland has it all.

The best part is that when you sign up today with the PointsBet Maryland Promo Code, you will get $500 worth of second-chance bets to use on any open Fixed-Odds market offered on the sportsbook.

You can qualify today for this outstanding offer if you are a new PointsBet Maryland user, at least 21 years old, and physically located in MD when you sign up and bet.

Sign Up With The PointsBet Maryland Promo Code To Get Pre-Live Second Chance Bets Now

Signing up with the PointsBet Maryland Promo Code is a streamlined process that you can accomplish in a few simple steps.

Click through the direct sign-up link on this page to jumpstart the process of creating an account on one of the best sports betting sites. Doing so will redirect you to the PointsBet Maryland new user registration page. While you are there, enter your name, physical address, phone number, and email. You must also enter the last 4 digits of your SSN and DOB for new account verification purposes.

Once your new account is created and verified, make your qualifying first-time deposit of at least $10 to activate the promo code so you can immediately use your second-chance bet.

Using The PointsBet Maryland Promo Code To Get Pre-Live Second Chance Bets Now

When you use the PointsBet Maryland Promo Code, you will get $500 worth of second-chance bets.

How it works is that you will get five second-chance bets worth up to $100 each. You will get one of these per day for each of the first five days that your new PointsBet Maryland account is active.

The first bet that you place on your new account of at least $10 will qualify as your second-chance bet for that day. If that bet settles as a loss, the promo code will kick in and you will get the full stake of your losing first bet reimbursed to your account in free bets, up to $100.

When it comes to getting your free bets, keep in mind that it will take up to 24 hours from the settlement of your losing first bet to be awarded to your account. Free bets will also expire in seven days if you fail to use them.

If you're in Ohio, sports betting is coming your way on January 1. Sign up with the PointsBet Ohio Promo Code to take advantage of a generous pre-live offer today.

Use The PointsBet Maryland Promo Code To Get Second Chance Bets Now

Using the PointsBet Maryland Promo Code will give you access to one of the best sports betting apps in Maryland. It will also give you a generous welcome offer consisting of $500 worth of second-chance bets.

One of the best parts about this welcome offer is the flexibility you have when it comes to using your second-chance bets. With the exception of PointsBetting markets, you can use your second-chance bets to bet on any open sports betting market offered on the platform with no restrictions on odds or bet type. Use your second-chance bets on NFL odds, NFL player props, or Super Bowl odds.

When you are through using this welcome offer, be sure to check out all of the terrific ongoing bonuses and promos that existing users take advantage of every day. You can find offers on the PointsBet Maryland promotions page now.