DraftKings Sportsbook: April 8 MLB Wagers

Milwaukee Brewers (ML) (-160) at Chicago Cubs

The Cubbies took the first game on Thursday and for a brief period, as the only 1-0 team, were the best team in baseball! However, the Brew Crew is clearly the better team from top to bottom in just about every facet and asking any team, much less the middling Cubs lineup, to beat both Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff is a tall task. Three of the major bats in the Cubs lineup (Jason Heyward, Willson Contreras, and Ian Happ) have struggled against Woodruff in their careers, managing just 8 hits collectively over 46 at-bats while posting an individual OPS of .377, .543, and .503, respectively. As a whole, Woody has dominated the rival Cubs, holding them to a .160 average, .215 slugging, and .493 OPS as a team. Adventurous players might look at the Run Line here, but I'm not sure I trust the Brewer offense just yet, so I'll lay the juice and stick with a Money Line winner for Milwaukee.

Baltimore Orioles at Tampa Bay Rays (Run Line) (+115)

I am a huge fan of Tampa starter Shane McClanahan this year as a solid future bet choice for AL Cy Young. Today, he gets to kick-start his campaign against the woeful Orioles. On the bump for the Orioles is John Means, a guy I like, but also a guy that started to get hit hard towards the end of his breakout 2021 season. Tampa, in particular, hit Means well as the Rays have gone 34-for-109 with 16 extra-base hits, 6 homers, and a .900 team OPS against him. Randy Arozarena, Kevin Kiermaier, Manuel Margot, and Yandy Diaz have all crushed Means, posting individual OPS numbers of 1.610, .867, 1.122, and 1.000, respectively, over 58 combined at-bats. The Rays are big favorites to win this game outright, and with a solid bullpen behind McClanahan, I see this as being a comfortable, Opening Day win for Tampa Bay.

Seattle Mariners (ML) (-105) at Minnesota Twins

I'm really excited to see what this Seattle squad is capable of with a pretty decent rotation and a fun group of young prospects. Their offseason prize, Robbie Ray, takes the mound today to face a Twins teams that have a lot of question marks, particularly within the rotation where rookie Joe Ryan will make the Opening Day start. The Mariners finished last season strong with an 8-2 record on the road. They have also gone 5-5 in their last 10 in Minnesota while the Twinkies have been quite mediocre at home the last few years. I like the short road favorite in this one.

Miami Marlins (ML) (+125) at San Francisco Giants

The Marlins have consistently gotten the money as dogs over the last few years, and while the Giants are off an incredible, improbable season, they are a team in flux as well. Is the rotation sustainable? How much of an impact will Buster Posey's retirement have on both the staff performance and the lineup? Does this follow their typical pattern of up year/down year? Meanwhile, Miami has done what they always do, and that's put together a solid team with minimal resources that will likely be better than people think. I think the Giants are the weakest favorite on the board today and like Sandy Alcantara to get the W in San Francisco.

