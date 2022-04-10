MLB Betting: Sunday Best Bets

This article is part of our MLB Betting series.

We aren't even a week into the season and it already seems like we've had a ton of action. It's a horrible saying, but remember, in baseball it's a marathon and not a sprint. This holds true for both fantasy and betting picks. Let's see what looks good Sunday.

Baltimore Orioles Over 3.5 Runs (-105)

Baltimore Orioles vs. Corey Kluber

Baltimore scored one and three runs in its first two games, respectively, which makes the over in this game seem suspect. However, this is my favorite play of the day. Baltimore, last time I checked, is still a professional baseball team and there is pop in this lineup. On the road, the Orioles are guaranteed a full nine innings of at-bats (that typically isn't a difference maker but can be) and Corey Kluber isn't the same guy he was in his prime in Cleveland and turns 36 today (not a good age for a pitcher). I don't expect Kluber to pitch past the fourth or fifth inning, and I'd look at Ryan Mountcastle props today as well.

Los Angeles Dodgers -180 at Colorado Rockies

Julio Urias vs. Antonio Senzatela

While this is a big line for a road favorite, I think it's warranted and perhaps not big enough. The Dodgers boast one of the better lineups in baseball and have one of the better "third" pitchers in baseball toeing the rubber. Urias lost 20 pounds in the offseason and he was actually better almost across the board on the road rather than at home last season. He's on a one-year deal, so he's pitching for a big contract (ahem, my New York Yankees) and the Dodgers won all three games against Colorado last season Urias started, including two at Coors Field. I also like the over (11.5 runs) as that's yet to hit through the first two games in Colorado (which is not exactly sound advice, but I'm sticking to it). Freddie Freeman props vs. Senzatela also peak my interest.

Boston Red Sox Over 3.5 Runs vs. Jordan Montgomery

I'm a Yankees fan so if I'm taking the opposing team in any positive manner, you know I'm thinking with my brain rather than my heart, especially if it's the Red Sox. Jordan Montgomery could be a good pick for season-long leagues, but it's telling that Yankees only gave him a one-year deal as opposed to seeing him as a long-term option, especially with the lack of southpaws in the rotation (with all due respect to Nestor Cortes). The Red Sox lineup is full of lefty-killers and despite a slow start from Enrique Hernandez, I'd look at some of his individual props for this contest.