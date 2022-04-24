MLB Betting: Sunday Best Bets

This article is part of our MLB Betting series.

I went 1-2 in my most recent article last Tuesday, bringing my current RotoWire baseball record to 6-7, -1.23 units. If anyone is looking for daily baseball picks, be sure and check my Twitter page, where I am currently 45-33, +14.91 units on the young season.

San Francisco Giants F5 -0.5 (-124) at Washington Nationals

Logan Webb vs. Joan Adon

I think Logan Webb is one of the better pitchers in baseball and am generally looking to back him at short prices when it makes sense. I wouldn't necessarily call this a short price, but the Giants clearly have an edge with Webb on the mound facing Joan Adon, who pitched well vs. Arizona last time out but had allowed 20 baserunners in only nine innings in his two prior starts. The Giants are a good road team (6-3) while also posting a 53-28 mark last year (just one win fewer than they had at home). There's a good chance they take control of this game early.

St. Louis Cardinals F5 -0.5 (+100) at Cincinnati Reds

Adam Wainwright vs. Nick Lodolo

The timeless Adam Wainwright continues to pitch extremely well (partly due to his rapport with HOF catcher Yadier Molina, I'm sure), and yet doesn't really get the respect of other frontline starters, probably due to his age. It seems prudent to stick with what's working, and these teams are seemingly going in opposite directions, with the Reds off to the worst start in baseball at 2-12. For his part, Reds starter Nick Lodolo has been terrible, allowing 18 baserunners in nine innings. At even money, let's roll with the Cardinals having a lead after five innings.

Houston Astros -125 vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Luis Garcia vs. Yusei Kikuchi

Garcia is definitely one of the better up-and-coming pitchers in baseball, and for whatever reason he doesn't seem to get much respect in the betting markets relative to his ability. He was brilliant at home last year, posting a 2.39 ERA and 1.01 WHIP in 79 inning (90 strikeouts). He's continued to pitch great this year, and starting in his comfortable surroundings with probably the best offense in baseball backing him up, he's always a good play at short prices. Meanwhile, Blue Jays starter Kikuchi struggled vs. Houston last year, posting a 5.64 era in 30.1 innings.

New York Mets F5 -0.5 (-105) at Arizona Diamondbacks

(Tylor Megill vs. Madison Bumgarner)

Megill has looked great this year, showing increased velocity and being one of the more notable pitching breakouts heading into his sub-par (but not terrible) outing vs. the Giants last time out. That game was actually pushed back due to a rainout, which might help to explain some of the dropoff there. Back on regular rest, and facing a non-threatening Arizona lineup, I like Megill's chances of getting back on the beam. Meanwhile, the formerly great Madison Bumgarner has danced through raindrops this year, somehow pitching to a 1.38 ERA despite walking an astounding 10 batters in 13 innings. No way that holds.

Seattle Mariners (+116) vs. Kansas City Royals

Robbie Ray vs. Carlos Hernandez

The upstart Mariners are rolling, 5-2 at home while coming off a huge win Saturday in a pretty crazy ballgame, with red-hot Ty France collecting five hits and a game-sealing home run in his final at-bat. Meanwhile, Seattle ace Robbie Ray takes the ball Sunday and pitched great in his home opener last Tuesday, walking only one batter in six innings. Meanwhile, Royals starter Carlos Hernandez has been rocked, allowing 14 hits and three walks in only 8.2 innings. Advantage Mariners, who are totally for real and should probably be considered in future bets (I saw them at 20/1 to win the American League last night).

This Season: 6-7, -1.25 units

