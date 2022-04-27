MLB Picks Today: Best MLB Bets 4/27

This article is part of our MLB Betting series.

Previous article 3-4 -.03

Season 26-22 +14.46

Parlays are the ultimate risk/reward as you have to win every game and you cannot lose any, regardless of how close it is. I went 3-1 in my 4-game parlay last night with the Dodgers being the one loss I did not anticipate. It always stings when you lose a multiple leg parlay by 1, but with very little wagered they can help your bankroll in the long run.

San Diego Padres vs. Cincinnati Reds 6:40 pm EDT

MacKenzie Gore vs. Vladimir Gutierrez

Gore just pitched against the Reds a week ago and went 5 innings with 7 strikeouts, 2 walks, and zero earned runs. I am always cautious when a starting pitcher goes against a team back-to-back, but the Reds offense is so bad that I don't think it matters. Do not be fooled by the Reds' output on Tuesday, as they needed 3 errors by the Padres and had 3 unearned runs.

I will continue to go against the Reds until it just doesn't make sense price-wise. They are 3-8 against the run line on the road and 8-3 to the under on their team totals.

MLB Best Bets for Padres-Reds

BET – Padres -1.5 runs for 1 RW buck (+100 FanDuel)

BET – Reds under 3.5 runs for 1.10 RW buck (-110)

Seattle Mariners vs. Tampa Bay Rays 6:40 pm EDT

Marco Gonzales vs. Drew Rasmussen

The Mariners are on a hot run right now and I liked them yesterday mainly because of Logan Gilbert. But I will come back with them again today as the value as a dog and their lineup is clicking.

Gonzales is great at home and gets a similar pitching environment in TB, while Rasmussen has not pitched well this year with a 5.25 ERA and 1.25 WHIP. The Mariners have been the most profitable over team on totals with 11-6 record to the over.

MLB Best Bets for Mariners-Rays

BET – Mariners for 1 RW buck (+122 FanDuel)

BET – Mariners over 3.5 runs for 1 RW buck (+100 BetMGM)

Miami Marlins vs. Washington Nationals 7:05 pm EDT

Pablo Lopez vs. Erick Fedde

I usually like to avoid the Marlins on the road because of their poor history, but with Pablo Lopez on the mound vs. Erick Fedde and the weak Nationals lineup, I will pull the trigger. There was a strong line move in favor of the Marlins who opened -115 and are now -150, but the total of 7.5 remained the same. I think it will drop to 7.0 by game time, so buy in now and take the value.

The Nationals have gone under their team total at home in all 11 games this season. With the hottest pitcher in baseball going against a very weak lineup, I will go against the Nationals again on their team total and for the game.

MLB Best Bets for Marlins-Nationals

BET – Marlins -0.5 F5 for 1.05 RW buck (-105 FanDuel)

BET – Marlins -1.5 runs for 1 RW buck (+116 FanDuel)

BET – Nationals under 3 runs for 1 RW buck (+106 FanDuel)

BONUS BET: MLB Parlay Picks Today: Four-Game Parlay

Nationals u3, Mariners o3.5, Giants, Padres -1.5

For 0.1 RW buck to win +11.74

Before you place your bets, be sure to use all of RotoWire's MLB resources, like the latest MLB Lineups page, MLB Weather, and the best batter vs. pitcher stats today.